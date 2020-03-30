Czytamy naturę #56 | Mózg męski i kobiecy. Antarktyda po 200 latach. Bystry dron
@LukaszLamza youtube.com
Pytanie teraz z czego wynikają te różnice - wpływ hormonów? Różnice w wydzielaniu oksytocyny? Wpływ wzorców społecznych? (skoro na wielkość efektu wpływały nawyki i usposobienie w kontaktach z ludźmi).
@KubaGrom: Wszystko.
@KubaGrom: Prof. Simon Baron-Cohen prowadzi badania nad autyzmem (jest szefem Autism Research Centre). W jednym z badań mierzył poziom testosteronu, kiedy dziecko jest jeszcze w macicy. Potem czekał na narodziny i przyglądał się jego zachowaniu. Odkrył, że im wyższy poziom testosteronu dziecka przed narodzeniem, tym wolniej rozwijają się zdolności językowe, tym bardziej unikają kontaktu wzrokowego, ale mają także dużo większe zainteresowanie systemami, rozumieniem tego, jak rzeczy działają. Skrajnym przypadkiem takiej sytuacji jest extreme male brain.
Poniżej kilka cytatów z jego publikacji The Essential Difference: The Truth About The Male And Female Brain
This book reveals the scientific evidence which proves that female-type brains are better at empathizing and communicating, while male brains are stronger at understanding and building systems -- not just computers and machinery, but abstract systems such as politics and music. The author dissects each brain type and presents a new theory that autism is actually an example of the extreme male brain. Understanding our essential difference, the author concludes, may help us not only make sense of our partners' foibles, but solve one of the most mysterious scientific riddles of our time.
A new theory claims that the female brain is predominantly hard-wired for empathy, and that the male brain is predominantly hard-wired for understanding and building systems. It is known as the empathizing-systemizing (E-S) theory.
According to this new theory, a person (whether male or female) has a particular ‘brain type’. There are 3 common brain types: For some individuals, empathizing is stronger than systemizing. This is called a brain of type E, but we can also call it the female brain, because more females than males show this profile. For other individuals, systemizing is stronger than empathizing. This is called a brain of type S, but we can also call it the male brain, because more males than females show this profile. Yet other individuals are equally strong in their systemizing and empathizing. This is called the ‘balanced brain’, or a brain of type B.
Baby girls, as young as 12 months old, respond more empathically to the distress of other people, showing greater concern through more sad looks, sympathetic vocalizations and comforting. This echoes what you find in adulthood: more women report frequently sharing the emotional distress of their friends. Women also show more comforting than men do. When asked to judge when someone might have said something potentially hurtful – a faux pas – girls score higher from at least 7 years old. Women are also more sensitive to facial expressions. They are better at decoding non-verbal communication, picking up subtle nuances from tone of voice or facial expression, or judging a person’s character.
How early are such sex differences in empathy evident? Certainly, by 12 months of age, girls make more eye contact than boys. But a study from Cambridge University shows that at birth, girls look longer at a face, and boys look longer at a suspended mechanical mobile. Furthermore, the Cambridge team found that how much eye contact children make is in part determined by a biological factor, prenatal testosterone. This has been demonstrated by measuring this hormone in amniotic fluid.
Boys, from toddlerhood onwards, are more interested in cars, trucks, planes, guns and swords, building blocks, constructional toys, and mechanical toys - systems. They seem to love putting things together, to build toy towers or towns or vehicles. Boys also enjoy playing with toys that have clear functions – buttons to press, things that will light up, or devices that will cause another object to move
The same sort of pattern is seen in the adult work place. Some occupations are almost entirely male: Metal-working, weapon-making, crafting musical instruments, or the construction industries, such as boat-building. The focus of these occupations is on constructing systems. Professions such as maths, physics, and engineering, which require high systemizing, are also largely male-chosen disciplines.
Różnice między kobietami i mężczyznami widać w dwóch obszarach mózgu: w jądrze migdałowatym i w brzuszno-przyśrodkowej korze przedczołowej. Widać to doskonale na poniższym wykresie, który na filmie jest omówiony od 7:21.
Np. Pierwszy wykres "household size" - wpływ wielkości domostwa na mózg. U kobiet żyjących w dużych domostwach (2 osoby lub wiecej) widać więcej substancji szarej w jądrze migdałowatym (AM), a u mężczyzn wpływ w tym obszarze mózgu jest odwrotny i znacznie mniejszy. W brzuszno-przyśrodkowej korze przedczołowej (vmPFC) również widać różnice między kobietami i mężczyznami - wpływ wielkości domostwa na ten obszar mózgu jest odwrotny.
źródło: advances.sciencemag.org
@Piekarz123
Hmm coś w tym jest. Z reszta nie od dziś wiadomo, że testosteron ma wady i zalety. Prawdopodobnie to kolejna z jego wad, szczególnie w fazach wczesnego rozwoju.
Ja się pytam gdzie pozostałe 784 płcie!?!?!
@bigdabro płucie.
@bigdabro: Płcie biologiczne są tylko dwie. Pozostałe twory to płcie kulturowe.
Gender, czyli kulturowy składnik tożsamości płciowej, przekazywany jest poszczególnym jednostkom w sposób performatywny, czyli poprzez uczenie się, odgrywanie i powtarzanie zachowań innych osób tej samej płci. Na płeć społeczną składać się może np. sposób ubierania się, sposób zachowania, oczekiwane funkcje w ramach społeczeństwa, sprawowana władza itp. Gender odróżnia się tym od płci biologicznej (ang. sex), czyli sumy cech fizycznych i zachowań seksualnych wynikających z odmiennych funkcji i ról obu płci w procesie rozmnażania płciowego. https://pl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gender
@Piekarz123: tak wiem doskonale nie dodałem ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) to wszyscy na serio to biorą a to tylko ironia miała być ( ͡° ʖ̯ ͡°)
jak amerykancki program 10min pitolenia o czym będzie a treści na 5min