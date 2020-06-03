251 wykop
AMD Ryzen C7 - czerwoni wchodzą na rynek smartfonów

AMD Ryzen C7 - czerwoni wchodzą na rynek smartfonów

@vasper dobreprogramy.pl #swiat #amd #technologia #ryzen #smartfon #procesory

Powiązane (1) :

    Komentarze (55) :

    •  

    1 2 3 4 następna

    Głosy:

    •  

    Dodany przez:

    avatar vasper dołączył
    251 wykopali 8 zakopali 3.9 tys. wyświetleń

    Ostatnio popularne

    Drogi Wykopowiczu

    w załączonym linku do Polityki Prywatności przypominamy podstawowe informacje z zakresu przetwarzania danych osobowych dostarczanych przez Ciebie podczas korzystania z naszego serwisu. Zamykając ten komunikat (klikając w przycisk “X”), potwierdzasz, że przyjąłeś do wiadomości wskazane w nim działania.

    Polityka plików cookies

    Strona korzysta z plików cookies w celu realizacji usług i zgodnie z Polityką Plików Cookies. Możesz określić warunki przechowywania lub dostępu do plików cookies w Twojej przeglądarce.