AMD Ryzen C7 - czerwoni wchodzą na rynek smartfonów

Drogi Wykopowiczu
w załączonym linku do Polityki Prywatności przypominamy podstawowe informacje z zakresu przetwarzania danych osobowych dostarczanych przez Ciebie podczas korzystania z naszego serwisu. Zamykając ten komunikat (klikając w przycisk “X”), potwierdzasz, że przyjąłeś do wiadomości wskazane w nim działania.
+117
pokaż komentarz
I tak oto Intel zaorany po raz n-ty ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
+46
pokaż komentarz
@Szlifiarz: Chiny zaorały kolejnego monopolistę i trola patentowego.
AMD dostało możliwości produkcyjne. Chiny dostały technologię i wypuszczają swoje procki o niemal identycznych parametrach co Ryzeny.
+13
pokaż komentarz
@CoolYo: Tylko ze pierwszej generacji ZEN
-3
pokaż komentarz
@nooo: oficjalnie. :-D
+45
pokaż komentarz
@Szlifiarz: intel prowadzi politykę podobną do apple, więc niech wywali się na głupi ryj
+1
pokaż komentarz
@Szlifiarz jak to? Przeciez Intel nie ma prockow do telefonów
0
pokaż komentarz
@CoolYo: Jak nazywają się te chińskie?
+2
pokaż komentarz
I tak oto Intel zaorany po raz n-ty ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
@Szlifiarz: @Jarkendarion: Podstawa to przeczytać tytuł i na tej podstawie (bez znajomości treści artykułu) wyciagnąć wnioski? Bo problem w tym, że to nie ma praktycznie nic wspólnego z Intelem.
Oczywiście, jak przystało na sprzęt smartfonowy, nie chodzi tu o układ w modelu programowym x86, lecz Arm. Użycie marki Ryzen to po prostu nawiązanie do niewątpliwie udanej linii procesorów komputerowych, choć pewne pokrewieństwa znajdziemy.
Pojawienie się nazwy Ryzen to jedynie chwyt reklamowy. Oni zamierzają konkurować w zupełnie innym segmencie rynku niż Intel.
0
pokaż komentarz
@K-S-: unisoc
+73
pokaż komentarz
źródło: ryzen_arm.jpg
+46
pokaż komentarz
@vasper: No to szczęka w dół (ꖘ‸ꖘ)
+30
pokaż komentarz
@vasper: ile k#$#a nm?????????? WTF
+6
pokaż komentarz
@vasper: Ciekawsze od samych CPU jest to że RDNA trafia teraz do smartfonów. To może być duży skok dla gier mobilnych.
+10
pokaż komentarz
@vasper: RT w grafice mobilnej. I co jeszcze? xD
+1
pokaż komentarz
@vasper: Wygląda to niesamowicie, wręcz niewiarygodnie, przecież to jest na granicy rewolucji w mobilkach.
+2
pokaż komentarz
@Leweoko:
ile k@?$a nm
To nie jest tak, że ARM ma prostszą budowę i łatwiej można je robić w mniejszym rozmiarze niż x86? Coś mi tak świta ale potrzebny ekspert xD
+37
pokaż komentarz
Pamiętajcie, że leczenie jest bezpłatne
. . . kliknij, aby rozwinąć obrazek . . .
źródło: wykop.pl
+1
pokaż komentarz
@SchrodingerCat: na NFZ nie można liczyć na CUDA ;)
+14
pokaż komentarz
Taką konkurencje lubimy ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
-3
pokaż komentarz
Jeszcze kilka lat i nawet Wiedźmin 3 pójdzie na smartfonie ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
+9
pokaż komentarz
@ILILILILILILI: Już działa- switch ma tak naprawdę procek z tego segmentu
+1
pokaż komentarz
@ILILILILILILI: jak idzie na switchu, to co za problem? Już teraz smartfony są dość mocne.
+3
pokaż komentarz
@vveasel: @budus2: Dość okrojona grafika jest i często klatkuje. No ale ok, działa ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
0
pokaż komentarz
@ILILILILILILI: Myśle, że jest to możliwe bez większych problemów - istnieje przecież Wiesiek na Switcha.
Ogólnie porównanie switcha i aktualnych flagowców nie jest aż takie oczywiste, bo o ile CPU jest zdecydowanie wolniejsze niż aktualnych flagowców, o tyle GPU jest trochę inne niż w smartfonach.
Fajny komentarz z reddita w tej sprawie:
The Switch CPU is pretty far behind smartphones, particularly those from Apple. It's based on the 2014 A57 architecture which was ARM's first stock 64 bit design. There have been three new designs from ARM since then, the A72, A73, and A75. Each generation brought a large increase in performance while also lowering power-draw from the previous. A73 is what went into most 2017 phones using the Snapdragon 835, and now we're seeing A75 in Snapdragon 845 phones. Apple crafts their own custom CPU designs, although still fundamentally based on ARM. The A72/A73/A75 cores used in modern smartphones can offer up to 2-3x performance over the low clocked A57 Nintendo is using, and you can add another 2X on top of those for Apple's chips. So if you have a 2016 phone or beyond, you can expect about 2-3x the CPU performance. There just isn't any competition here, the Switch gets smoked in the CPU department.
The GPU side of things is a little more forgiving. The Maxwell based GPU inside Tegra X1 was and still is rather unique in the mobile space, as it's the same exact architecture Nvidia uses in their PC gaming cards. The GPU was way ahead of anything else that was available in mobile chips at the time it released in 2015. By 2016 the gap narrowed significantly, and by 2017 most flagship mobile GPUs (Apple A11, Snapdragon 835) had surpassed the Tegra X1 in benchmarks. Nintendo has their Tegra X1 downclocked below the stock speeds nvidia originally shipped it at however, so theres a good chance high end phones in 2015 would've been on par. Either way, while the GPU has been surpassed by modern phones from 2017 and beyond, it's not nearly as far behind as the CPU is.
We'll still see some good performance from Switch, generally beyond what many phones can do even today, due to the closed nature of the console. Unlike phones, It doesn't have a heavy operating system to manage in the background and can devote the vast majority of it's resources to running games, allowing developers to squeeze out every drop of power in a way they can't do on smartphone/tablet hardware. The Switch also has active cooling via a fan, so developers can expect a completely consistent level of performance 100% of the time while running their software, vs phones which have to throttle their clockspeeds after a few minutes of gameplay due to heat buildup. This throttling can bring you from far-beyond-Switch performance, right on down to Switch-equivalent performance, and potentially down into lower-than-Switch performance depending on the device after just a few minutes. This makes it very hard to push the envelope on mobile devices as you don't have a guaranteed level of performance to work with, and as a result you often have to develop well below the power envelope you initially seem to have.
źródło: youtube.com
0
pokaż komentarz
@FrankTheTank: @budus2: Ale switch ogólnie nie ma topowych podzespołów. Obecne smartfony mogłyby pewnie go uruchomić w nieprzyciętej wersji na minimalnych detalach.
0
pokaż komentarz
@package0x01: dokładnie to napisałem wyżej ;)
0
pokaż komentarz
Jeszcze kilka lat i nawet Wiedźmin 3 pójdzie na smartfonie ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
@ILILILILILILI: a ja dalej mam domu kompa, na którym on nie pójdzie, i starego PC z sentymentu nieodpalanego od lat xD