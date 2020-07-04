Co się stanie jak dołączysz do złej grupy

Drogi Wykopowiczu
Ciekawe co będzie jak się dowiedzą że w komuniźmie praca to obowiązek.
Swoją drogą, ze oni nie mają problemu z kolorem skróty Lenina i Marxa...
@wrrior mowili na poczatku ".... Our white allies...."
Miło widzieć taką sympatyczną twarz.
But they have best customer service xD
Nie wierzę, że ten cały ruch nie imploduje, patrzcie, co mają na stronie w sekcji What We Believe:
We make space for transgender brothers and sisters to participate and lead.
We are self-reflexive and do the work required to dismantle cisgender privilege and uplift Black trans folk, especially Black trans women who continue to be disproportionately impacted by trans-antagonistic violence.
We build a space that affirms Black women and is free from sexism, misogyny, and environments in which men are centered.
We practice empathy. We engage comrades with the intent to learn about and connect with their contexts.
We make our spaces family-friendly and enable parents to fully participate with their children. We dismantle the patriarchal practice that requires mothers to work “double shifts” so that they can mother in private even as they participate in public justice work.
We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.
We foster a queer‐affirming network. When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual (unless s/he or they disclose otherwise).
Cztery ostatnie akapity już w ogóle wychodzą lekko poza ramy postulatów nowej lewicy, toż to czysty komunizm.
@Chino: Brzmi jak ruch założony przez /b/ w celu trollowania, a to prawda xD