171 wykop

Co się stanie jak dołączysz do złej grupy

@minus273 youtu.be #blm #ameryka #czarnyhumor

Komentarze (13) :

  •  
  •  
    Anomalocaracid

    +79

    pokaż komentarz

    Ciekawe co będzie jak się dowiedzą że w komuniźmie praca to obowiązek.

  •  
    wrrior

    +36

    pokaż komentarz

    Swoją drogą, ze oni nie mają problemu z kolorem skróty Lenina i Marxa...

  •  
    petskelis via Android

    +21

    pokaż komentarz

    Miło widzieć taką sympatyczną twarz.

  •  
    troloking

    +12

    pokaż komentarz

    But they have best customer service xD

  •  
    Chino via Wykop Mobilny (Android)

    +4

    pokaż komentarz

    Nie wierzę, że ten cały ruch nie imploduje, patrzcie, co mają na stronie w sekcji What We Believe:

    ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
    We make space for transgender brothers and sisters to participate and lead.

    We are self-reflexive and do the work required to dismantle cisgender privilege and uplift Black trans folk, especially Black trans women who continue to be disproportionately impacted by trans-antagonistic violence.

    We build a space that affirms Black women and is free from sexism, misogyny, and environments in which men are centered.

    We practice empathy. We engage comrades with the intent to learn about and connect with their contexts.

    We make our spaces family-friendly and enable parents to fully participate with their children. We dismantle the patriarchal practice that requires mothers to work “double shifts” so that they can mother in private even as they participate in public justice work.

    We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.

    We foster a queer‐affirming network. When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual (unless s/he or they disclose otherwise).
    ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

    Cztery ostatnie akapity już w ogóle wychodzą lekko poza ramy postulatów nowej lewicy, toż to czysty komunizm.

1 2 następna

Głosy:

  •  

Dodany przez:

avatar minus273 dołączył
171 wykopali 5 zakopali 1.7 tys. wyświetleń

Ostatnio popularne

Drogi Wykopowiczu

w załączonym linku do Polityki Prywatności przypominamy podstawowe informacje z zakresu przetwarzania danych osobowych dostarczanych przez Ciebie podczas korzystania z naszego serwisu. Zamykając ten komunikat (klikając w przycisk “X”), potwierdzasz, że przyjąłeś do wiadomości wskazane w nim działania.

Polityka plików cookies

Strona korzysta z plików cookies w celu realizacji usług i zgodnie z Polityką Plików Cookies. Możesz określić warunki przechowywania lub dostępu do plików cookies w Twojej przeglądarce.