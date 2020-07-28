Psy potrafią wykryć COVID-19 u ludzi, z 94 procentową skutecznością -...

Drogi Wykopowiczu
+11
Militärische Spürhunde zu verkaufen!
Preis ist verhandelbar. Bitte schreiben Sie eine private Nachricht.
+12
@comfyStefan was?
+42
@winsxspl: kapusta i kwas XD
+15
@comfyStefan niby prymitywne a śmieszy XD
+15
@comfyStefan: @winsxspl:
źródło: youtube.com
0
@comfyStefan: sprzedam opla
-1
@comfyStefan: освободить бедных собак ( ͡° ʖ̯ ͡°).
+8
Militärische Spürhunde zu verkaufen!
@comfyStefan: sprzedam owczarka niemieckiego ( ͡€ ͜ʖ ͡€)
źródło: filing.pl
+6
@fizdejko owczarek skierniewicki
+2
@fizdejko: co to? Corgie Sheppard Dog?
+1
sprzedam owczarka niemieckiego
@fizdejko: wersja ekonomiczna
+41
Były już takie badania, wszystko działa dobrze do czasu aż pies się nie zarazi i nie straci węchu i smaku.( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
Komentarz spod newsa z reddit
Alright, so as a physician who regularly reads research articles, I hate seeing misleading headlines. I actually read through this research paper and here are some of the big issues I have with it that make these claims not nearly as promising as they seem.
All samples from positive covid patients were taken from patients who had symptoms and all negative samples taken from patients who had no symptoms. So the dogs may not be detecting presence of covid, but instead presence of symptoms.
All positive covid samples were taken from hospitalized patients and all negative samples from non-hospitalized patients, so the dogs may not be detecting covid, but whether it came from a hospitalized patient or nonhospitalized patient.
Negative samples were all nasopharyngeal swabs, but some of the positive samples were taken from tracheobronchial secretions (from intubated patients, far deeper in the airways than a normal swab and absolutely not something you would perform on a non-criticially ill patient). It's possible the dogs aren't detecting the presence of covid, but the presence of tracheobronchial secretions. You might quote the article when it says, "There was no notable difference in detection ability between saliva and tracheal secretion." But it doesn't give us the raw numbers to decide if there's a stasticially significant difference or not, this is a conclusion the authors give without providing the data to support it.
The covid positive samples were inactivated with beta propiolactone (BPL) (to protect the dogs from getting sick). We are told that "dogs were provided both negative control samples with and without previous BPL treatment" but we have no idea how this was included in the study. How many negative samples had BPL? Were they presented with the same negative sample that didn't have BPL? Were they presented at the same time in one of the seven sniffing holes? How many of each sample were there? Does this mean there were additional options for the dog to select from regarding the same negative sample? All things that would bias this study quite a bit and we aren't told the numbers methods on any of it. Since ALL the positive samples had BPL and only SOME of the negative samples did, then perhaps the dogs aren't detecting the presence of covid, but the presence of BPL.
The inactivation process for positive samples with bpl (to keep the dogs safe) involve a number of procedures that the negative samples do not undergo. Rather than detecting the presence of covid, perhaps the dogs are detecting the presence of samples kept at 4C (in positive samples) vs the negative samples that were not, or perhaps they are detecting the sodium bicarbonate added to the positive samples that were not added to the negative samples. Perhaps the dogs are detecting the positive samples for having then been heated to 37C when the negative samples were not.
+8
THE CRUX OF THE STUDY relies on whether a dog determines whether a particular samples is positive or negative. The paper describes quite well how the dogs were trained, but is shockingly unclear as to how it determines whether a sample is positive or not during the actual randomized control trial. Is it only positive if it correctly goes to a positive sniffing hole on the first attempt? Is it positive if it spends the most time at the positive sniffing hole? Is it positive if it eventually ends up and settles on a positive sniffing hole? How many positive and negatives are presented at a time? (This is mentioned for training, but not for the trial itself.) Are there trials when no positive sample is presented, or multiple positive samples? These questions are absolutely crucial in determining whether the study design itself is flawed and biased.
The sample size is not nearly as large as it appears. While the number of samples prepared was 10,388 "sample presentations", samples from only 7 infected patients and 7 noninfected patients were used! Samples from the same patients were reused multiple times for all of these sample presentations. It is quite likely that some other confounding variable with a particular patient or patients is what the dogs are detecting, rather than the presence of covid, since only samples from 7 patients were used in each arm.
The paper reports on negative predictive value and positive predictive value, which are both inherently a measure of the prevalence of disease in a population. In a study like this where the percentage of positive and negative samples presented to the dogs don't reflect the percentage of positive cases in real life, these metrics are meaningless. The only reason to report them here would be if the authors aren't sure what these metrics actually are, or if they're intentionally trying to be misleading.
The headline (a news headline, I understand) mentions 94% "accuracy" which is not a meaningful metric is research like this. I can make a machine that detects whether each individual entering an airport is a terrorist or not with 99% accuracy for example. It would simply say that no one is a terrorist every single time. Since more than 99% of people aren't terrorists, it would be accurate more than 99% of the time. More meaningful metrics are sensitivity and specificity._
For what it's worth, if I was on the peer review committee for this journal I would reject this paper outright.
+3
@ZapomnialWieprzJakProsiakiemByl: no wlasnie od razu tak pomyslalem jak pies ma wciagac nosem wirusy i sie nie zarazic. jakis jednorazowy pies chyba
-4
@rosso_corsa: Z utratą węchu to bardzo głupio sobie zażartowałem. Wybacz. Choć są już przypadki że koty się zaraziły.
Problem w tym, że koleś którego tu cytuję, wytoczył dość solidne argumenty podważające jakość tego badania.
Próbki chorych tylko ze szpitala- psy mogły nie szukać SARS/COVID a zapachu szpitala i chorego na lotnisku by już nie wykryły bo nie pachniał szpitalem.
Wrzuć sobie do tłumacza komentarz bo dość fajnie punktuje to badanie.
+9
Kurła już wszystko te psy wywęszą raka, covid, narkotyki, papierosy. Niech zwąchają kiedy Jarozbaw strzeli kopytami
0
@RandomowyJanusz: marzenia
+2
Specjalistyczna Przychodnia d/s Wykrywania Covid 19 Sosnowiec-Syberia zaprasza za jedyne 49,99 PLN. Diagnozujemy metodą bezinwazyjną w pełni bezpieczną każde przypadki na 99,99% a po zabiegu zapewniamy darmową dezynfekcję dla każdego w pobliskim sklepie Stonka. Nie czekaj w kolejce NFZ na test do 2023, Skontaktuj się już dziś zespół ekspercki czeka!!!
źródło: jenny.jpg
0
