Szatan z Teksasu – historia snajpera Chrisa Kylea.

@sawes1: @reett: @ModeratorSadistica: to raczej jakaś mitologiczna scena z jego śmiercią, jakby zło nie mogło tego zcierpieć i wstąpiło w tego weterena co mu to zrobił.. jakby diabeł dopadł go wszędzie, jak w tym filmie z windą i osobami kuszonymi..
2 lutego 2013 roku razem z innym weteranem odwiedził strzelnicę w Rough Creek. Spotkał tam również Eddiego Ray Routh’a, któremu od jakiegoś czasu pomagał z Zespołem Stresu Pourazowego. Nagle, zupełnie nieoczekiwanie, Routh strzelił do Kyle’a i towarzyszącego mu Chada Littlefielda. Strzały okazały się śmiertelne.
W sumie to przykre, że po powrocie z wojny zauważasz jak sam sobie radziłeś ze stresem pourazowym, postanawiasz nieść pomoc innym weteranom i ostatecznie przez tę pomoc giniesz ;/
Poza filmem, który wyszedł parę lat temu (Amerykański Snajper), nigdy nie miałem o nim żadnej wiedzy.
Ja to tu tylko zostawię. Trochę mitoman z tego typa był, patrz głównie ostatnie dwa akapity( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
Tekst z angielskiej Wikipedii:
Apart from the fabricated story of his attack on Jesse Ventura, Kyle stated his involvement in a number of incidents, which were unverifiable, and some commentary has called into question, saying that they were unlikely.[47]
Kyle stated that during Hurricane Katrina, after hearing about the civilian strife in the area, he and another man drove to New Orleans to assist the situation. With sniper rifles, they travelled to New Orleans and then positioned themselves at a vantage point on top of the city's Mercedes-Benz Superdome. There Kyle claimed they started shooting a number of armed residents or looters, whom they identified as making trouble. Some reports stated that Kyle shot 30 with the other sniper, and others saying he shot 30 by himself. This was never verified, and there was no evidence of dozens of people being killed by a sniper or gunman, with commentary noting that it would be unlikely that 30 people would have been shot without anyone noticing it or reporting it to the media or the police. Kyle's story had been reported in a number of publications, including the New Yorker, with Kyle relating the story to other military personnel.[48][49][50]
Kyle also related a story of how he was robbed at a gas station in January 2009, southwest of Dallas. During the robbery, Kyle told the two men he would return to his car, to give them his keys. He picked up a gun and shot both robbers dead. However, there is no evidence the incident occurred. There were never any police reports or mention of the incident, and police contacted by journalists were completely unaware of the incident. The incident did not appear in the media, and a journalist visited all the service stations that could match the description, and none of them were aware of it happening. The medical examiners office had no records of anyone being killed in the area at the time.[49] Kyle claimed there was security footage, and that when police officers approached him about the killings, he redirected them to the Government, and so Kyle was never charged.[51]
Kyle's claim on his awards has also been disputed, with Kyle claiming he was awarded certain medals, but his official records indicate he was not awarded them.[52][47][53]
He has also claimed higher number of sniper kills as part of his service, than the Navy has officially attributed to him. While Kyle claims to have killed roughly 320 enemies as part of his service in Iraq, the Navy says he killed 160. Kyle stated that the numbers the Navy said he killed, varied from time to time.[54][50]
w załączonym linku do Polityki Prywatności przypominamy podstawowe informacje z zakresu przetwarzania danych osobowych dostarczanych przez Ciebie podczas korzystania z naszego serwisu. Zamykając ten komunikat (klikając w przycisk “X”), potwierdzasz, że przyjąłeś do wiadomości wskazane w nim działania.
Polityka plików cookies
Strona korzysta z plików cookies w celu realizacji usług i zgodnie z Polityką Plików Cookies. Możesz określić warunki przechowywania lub dostępu do plików cookies w Twojej przeglądarce.
+57
pokaż komentarz
Pewien paradoks. Ratował jednych, zabijając innych. Ale takiego orszaku pogrzebowego to chyba nie miał nikt w USA.
+29
pokaż komentarz
@sawes1: troche taki robin hood naszych czasów aczkolwiek jego strzały ratowały setki innych osób
-24
pokaż komentarz
@sawes1: a dordż flojd ?
-5
pokaż komentarz
@sawes1: @reett: @ModeratorSadistica: to raczej jakaś mitologiczna scena z jego śmiercią, jakby zło nie mogło tego zcierpieć i wstąpiło w tego weterena co mu to zrobił.. jakby diabeł dopadł go wszędzie, jak w tym filmie z windą i osobami kuszonymi..
+1
pokaż komentarz
@ModeratorSadistica: fentanyl overdose
+64
pokaż komentarz
2 lutego 2013 roku razem z innym weteranem odwiedził strzelnicę w Rough Creek. Spotkał tam również Eddiego Ray Routh’a, któremu od jakiegoś czasu pomagał z Zespołem Stresu Pourazowego. Nagle, zupełnie nieoczekiwanie, Routh strzelił do Kyle’a i towarzyszącego mu Chada Littlefielda. Strzały okazały się śmiertelne.
W sumie to przykre, że po powrocie z wojny zauważasz jak sam sobie radziłeś ze stresem pourazowym, postanawiasz nieść pomoc innym weteranom i ostatecznie przez tę pomoc giniesz ;/
Poza filmem, który wyszedł parę lat temu (Amerykański Snajper), nigdy nie miałem o nim żadnej wiedzy.
-37
pokaż komentarz
@ReDHunter: nawet mi nie żal tego zbrodniarza, niektórzy nazywają to karmą
+23
pokaż komentarz
Smutne jest to, że osoba, której pomagał tak mu za to podziękowała..( ͡° ʖ̯ ͡°)
+19
pokaż komentarz
Dobry film na niedzielę, reżyseria: Clint Eastwood
https://www.filmweb.pl/film/Snajper-2014-656040
0
pokaż komentarz
@sicknature: Polecam również, jest zajebisty.
-1
pokaż komentarz
@sicknature książka lepsza
+9
pokaż komentarz
Ja to tu tylko zostawię. Trochę mitoman z tego typa był, patrz głównie ostatnie dwa akapity( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
Tekst z angielskiej Wikipedii:
Apart from the fabricated story of his attack on Jesse Ventura, Kyle stated his involvement in a number of incidents, which were unverifiable, and some commentary has called into question, saying that they were unlikely.[47]
Kyle stated that during Hurricane Katrina, after hearing about the civilian strife in the area, he and another man drove to New Orleans to assist the situation. With sniper rifles, they travelled to New Orleans and then positioned themselves at a vantage point on top of the city's Mercedes-Benz Superdome. There Kyle claimed they started shooting a number of armed residents or looters, whom they identified as making trouble. Some reports stated that Kyle shot 30 with the other sniper, and others saying he shot 30 by himself. This was never verified, and there was no evidence of dozens of people being killed by a sniper or gunman, with commentary noting that it would be unlikely that 30 people would have been shot without anyone noticing it or reporting it to the media or the police. Kyle's story had been reported in a number of publications, including the New Yorker, with Kyle relating the story to other military personnel.[48][49][50]
Kyle also related a story of how he was robbed at a gas station in January 2009, southwest of Dallas. During the robbery, Kyle told the two men he would return to his car, to give them his keys. He picked up a gun and shot both robbers dead. However, there is no evidence the incident occurred. There were never any police reports or mention of the incident, and police contacted by journalists were completely unaware of the incident. The incident did not appear in the media, and a journalist visited all the service stations that could match the description, and none of them were aware of it happening. The medical examiners office had no records of anyone being killed in the area at the time.[49] Kyle claimed there was security footage, and that when police officers approached him about the killings, he redirected them to the Government, and so Kyle was never charged.[51]
Kyle's claim on his awards has also been disputed, with Kyle claiming he was awarded certain medals, but his official records indicate he was not awarded them.[52][47][53]
He has also claimed higher number of sniper kills as part of his service, than the Navy has officially attributed to him. While Kyle claims to have killed roughly 320 enemies as part of his service in Iraq, the Navy says he killed 160. Kyle stated that the numbers the Navy said he killed, varied from time to time.[54][50]
0
pokaż komentarz
@GRB00: Jesse Ventura opowiada o kłamstwach Chrisa
źródło: youtube.com