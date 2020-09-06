Feministyczne przepisy wykorzystane do wyłudzeń

@sildenafil: Candace Owens od 16:06 wyjaśnia, dlaczego nie powinno się wierzyć kobietom (chodzi o bezpodstawne oskarżenia o gwałt): But it's really important, when you start getting into that slippery slope of believing women and I talked about this particulary to minority America bacause we've learned our lesson the hardes with this. And I think radicalized feminism when I did an interview I said it was the closest thing to white supremacy I've ever seen in radicalized feminism. The concept of just believing a woman bacause she said something is the direct thing that led to all of our ancestors getting lynched in America. When white women would just say that something happens, okay. And we were supposed to magically believe it. Our ancestors were then chased after, put into cars, Emmett Till, everything that happened in America happened because white women should just be believed so you will never, ever, ever hear me stand behind a dadicalized concept like just believe women bacause they're crying.
Tak się kończy realne uprzywilejowanie poszczególnych gruo społecznych. Tak trzymać, powodzenia.
@alojzy_ulamek: w Polsce jest inaczej?
@alojzy_ulamek: Ciekawe czy za probe wyslania go za kraty wszystkie pojda za kraty na tyle samo czasu :), Obstawiam grzywne lub np. 1/2roku w zawiasach na 2 albo prace spoleczne.
Mechanizm, który zastosowały z małymi zmianami mógłby zadziałać w wieku krajach, także w Polsce.
@m1600: bo to poziom easy.
@m1600: @MegaZU0: niby się Umawiacie a i tak to jest gwałt a czy da się zgwałcić prostytutke? A mężczyznę?
"26-latek został więc zwolniony za kaucją" - czyli koleś był niewinny, ale musiał wpłacić kaucję? :D
@bregath: no widzisz
@bregath: so tolerant
Muszą być świadkowie, badania laboratoryjne świni. Nie można postawić zarzutów na podstawie pomówień.
@Skrytozerca90: dlaczego nie? xD
nie wierzysz kobiecie?
@Skrytozerca90 feministki chcą aby było można skazać już na podstawie samego zeznania kobiety bo w ich teorii kobieta oskarżająca o gwałt nigdy nie kłamie
@sildenafil: Candace Owens od 16:06 wyjaśnia, dlaczego nie powinno się wierzyć kobietom (chodzi o bezpodstawne oskarżenia o gwałt): But it's really important, when you start getting into that slippery slope of believing women and I talked about this particulary to minority America bacause we've learned our lesson the hardes with this. And I think radicalized feminism when I did an interview I said it was the closest thing to white supremacy I've ever seen in radicalized feminism. The concept of just believing a woman bacause she said something is the direct thing that led to all of our ancestors getting lynched in America. When white women would just say that something happens, okay. And we were supposed to magically believe it. Our ancestors were then chased after, put into cars, Emmett Till, everything that happened in America happened because white women should just be believed so you will never, ever, ever hear me stand behind a dadicalized concept like just believe women bacause they're crying.
Emmett Louis Till (July 25, 1941 – August 28, 1955) was a 14-year-old African American who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955, after being accused of offending a white woman in her family's grocery store. Although what happened at the store is a matter of dispute, Till was accused of flirting with or whistling at Bryant. In 1955, Carolyn Bryant had testified Till made physical and verbal advances. The jury did not hear Bryant's testimony, due to the judge ruling it inadmissible. Decades later, Bryant disclosed that she had fabricated part of the testimony regarding her interaction with Till, specifically the portion where she accused Till of grabbing her waist and uttering obscenities; "that part's not true," Bryant stated in a 2008 interview with historian Timothy Tyson.
Wszystkie przepisy feministyczne to są wyłudzenia. "Zrównanie płac" na przykład.