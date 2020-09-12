129 wykop
Oblężenie Masady (72/73 n.e.) - kunszt inżynieryjny Rzymian

Oblężenie Masady (72/73 n.e.) - kunszt inżynieryjny Rzymian

@IMPERIUMROMANUM imperiumromanum.edu.pl #nauka #ciekawostki #ciekawostkihistoryczne #imperiumromanum #gruparatowaniapoziomu #historia

Powiązane (1) :

    Komentarze (15) :

    •  

    1 2 następna

    Głosy:

    •  

    Dodany przez:

    avatar IMPERIUMROMANUM dołączył
    129 wykopali 3 zakopali 1.4 tys. wyświetleń

    Ostatnio popularne

    Drogi Wykopowiczu

    w załączonym linku do Polityki Prywatności przypominamy podstawowe informacje z zakresu przetwarzania danych osobowych dostarczanych przez Ciebie podczas korzystania z naszego serwisu. Zamykając ten komunikat (klikając w przycisk “X”), potwierdzasz, że przyjąłeś do wiadomości wskazane w nim działania.

    Polityka plików cookies

    Strona korzysta z plików cookies w celu realizacji usług i zgodnie z Polityką Plików Cookies. Możesz określić warunki przechowywania lub dostępu do plików cookies w Twojej przeglądarce.