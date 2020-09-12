Oblężenie Masady (72/73 n.e.) - kunszt inżynieryjny Rzymian
@Walus002: lubię takie miasta na wzgórzach. We Włoszech Orvietto jest ładnie położone, w Hiszpanii Sevilla
+5
Pliniusz Starszy twierdził, że w ciągu pięciu lat od zdławienie rebelii w Judei, Rzymowi udało się uzyskać olbrzymią sumę 800 tysięcy sestercji z handlu perfumami w regionie.
Dziwnie skromnie. Wiki pisze, że:
for most of the 1st century AD, the ordinary legionary was paid nine hundred sestertii per annum,
Czyli 800 tysięcy sestercji to roczny żołd dla niecałych 900 legionistów.
+3
@anadyomenel: może to 800k sestercji dawała co miesiąc?
+2
@anadyomenel: @kaspil: Znalazłem takie źródło: klik
Strona 26:
After the plants are allowed to mature, they the can be pruned between the
age of four and five years (at least once annually), and the material found
throughout its stems, leaves, and seeds can be extracted. Using this technique,
within a relatively short time commercial quantities can be produced. In fact,
during the Roman period, this technique brought in most of the revenue to the
state treasury (fiscus), as Pliny noted: “There is a market even for the twigs too;
within five years of the conquest of Judaea the actual loppings and the shoots
fetched 800,000 sesterces (one sesterce is valued at two and one-half asses).
These trimmings are called ‘xylobalsamum’; they are boiled down in perfumes,
and in manufacture they have taken the place of the actual juice of the shrub.
Ja bym to rozumiał jako 800 tysięcy przez 5 lat z handlu ale też nie perfumami, a rośliną używaną do produkcji perfum (balsamowiec właściwy/Commiphora gileadensis, bo o nim jest ten tekst). No i jednak żołd dla 900 legionistów to nie byle co - 900 ludzi to 1/5 całego legionu a do utrzymania takiej prowicji jak Judea na co dzień wystarczy jeden, góra dwa legiony
+5
> Masada była jednym z trzech ostatnich punktów oporu przeciw Rzymianom
Druga była mała wioska w Galii a trzeci punkt gdzie?
0
@bambus94: Wielka Lechia ( ͡º ͜ʖ͡º)
0
@IMPERIUMROMANUM: Jest jakiś artykuł o chorobach w starożytnym rzymie lub plagach? Jeśli nie to planujecie?