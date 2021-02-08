Biden popiera prawo uczelni do dyskryminowania Azjatów.

Drogi Wykopowiczu
w załączonym linku do Polityki Prywatności przypominamy podstawowe informacje z zakresu przetwarzania danych osobowych dostarczanych przez Ciebie podczas korzystania z naszego serwisu. Zamykając ten komunikat (klikając w przycisk “X”), potwierdzasz, że przyjąłeś do wiadomości wskazane w nim działania.
+62
pokaż komentarz
Polecam również to:
W dniu swojej inauguracji nowy prezydent USA Joe Biden podpisał "Rozporządzenie wykonawcze o zapobieganiu i zwalczaniu dyskryminacji na tle identyfikacji płciowej oraz orientacji seksualnej". Na mocy tego dokumentu osoby transpłciowe będą mogły rywalizować w męskich lub żeńskich konkurencjach sportowych na postawie deklaracji o swojej płci.
Jak wielka jest różnica między kobietami a mężczyznami przekonały się utytułowane siostry Williams, gdy na początku swojej kariery wyzwały na pojedynek Karstena Braascha w styczniu 1998 r. podczas Australian Open. Niemiec był wtedy 203. w rankingu ATP i niezbyt sportowo się prowadził. W czasie meczu z siostrami popijał w przerwie piwo i palił papierosy, a mimo to ograł Serenę 6:1, a potem Venus 6:2.
Trwa idiokracja.
https://www.sport.pl/sport/7,83709,26746584,biden-rozpoczal-nowa-ere-kobiecego-sportu-wszystkie-rekordy.html
+28
pokaż komentarz
@nowy_ja: Strong woman! ;)
źródło: youtube.com
+35
pokaż komentarz
Stary stetryczały dziad i lider lewactwa. Wszystko się zgadza ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
0
pokaż komentarz
@cerastes: nie lider a kukla, trzymajmy sie faktow.
0
pokaż komentarz
@cerastes: I love little girls ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
źródło: youtube.com
+18
pokaż komentarz
Zamiast promować najlepszych, to lansuje się miernoty i równa poziom w dół.
+16
pokaż komentarz
Oficjalne stanowisko AACE (Asian American Coalition for Education) wobec otwarcie rasistowskich działań Bidena i jego ekipy:
Livingston, New Jersey: On February 3, 2021, the U.S. Justice Department under the Biden Administration abruptly reversed a federal lawsuit against Yale University’s violation of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and discrimination against Asian-American and white applicants. The Asian American Coalition for Education (AACE) strongly denounces the Federal Government’s egregious attack on equal education rights for all American students, especially Asian-American students.
The lawsuit against Yale, filed under the Trump Administration, was a major milestone in the Asian-American community’s fight for equal treatment in educational access and was brought force as a result of a civil rights compliant launched by AACE in May 2016, on behalf of 132 Asian-American organizations. In AACE’s May 2016 administrative complaint, we have shown compelling evidence that Yale and other selective U.S. colleges have applied de facto racial quotas, racial stereotypes and higher admissions standards to discriminate against Asian American applicants. On September 26th, 2018, the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) notified AACE that it launched an investigation into Yale University’s discriminatory admissions practices against Asian-American applicants, along with the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division (CRD). After extracurricular activities and other factors are adjusted, an Asian-American applicant has to score on average 140, 270 and 450 points higher than a white student, a Hispanic student and a black student on the SAT, respectively, in order to enjoy the same chances of admissions.
The Biden Administration’s baseless dismissal of the lawsuit showcases its unwillingness to protect Asian-American children against blatant and widespread discrimination. This astonishing regression also exposes the Biden Administration’s hypocrisy in issuing the window-dressing memorandum to combat anti-Asian racism pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Administration’s refusal to defend equality and merit in college admissions will unequivocally harm Asian-American students.
AACE President Mr. Yukong Zhao said: “I am totally shocked by the Biden DOJ’s hasty decision to drop the Yale lawsuit, only eight days after President Biden signed an executive order claiming to combat anti-Asian discrimination. This act reveals that Biden Administration’s promise to help Asian Americans fight against discrimination is just lip service. The Administration has no intention to eliminate true anti-Asian discrimination at the hands of the American establishment. This is purely ugly identity politics that further divides our nation. AACE will not give up. We will fight harder until our children are no longer treated as second-class citizens by American colleges.
źródło: http://asianamericanforeducation.org/en/pr_20210203/
wzmianka: https://www.wsj.com/articles/equity-for-asian-americans-in-practice-11612395057
Podkreślenia moje. Trzeba przyznać, że oświadczenie jest bardzo ostre, ale to dobrze, Biden i jego administracja jest otwarcie rasistowska i bezczelnie kłamie od pierwszych dni. Takie rzeczy warto nagłaśniać i ostro krytykować, imo.
+15
pokaż komentarz
Lewacki zamordyzm w akcji. To dopiero poczatek absurdalnych decyzji i ograniczen swobod obywatelskich.