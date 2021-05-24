Drogi Wykopowiczu
@kantek007: Zdecydowanie wygrywa pan 1:05, nie tylko zrezygnował z roli podejrzanego, ale też zadeklarował że nie będzie świadkiem. ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
myślałem że to tylko taki żart, ale oni naprawdę nawijają ten tekst "I dindu nuffin" ( ͡º ͜ʖ͡º)
@elim: Po prostu wymawiają w ten sposób "I didn't (did not) do nothing" no i nawet jak to wymawiasz to brzmi podobnie + murzyński akcent i masz dindu nuffinów ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
I didn't do nothing.
I didn't go to work.
I didn't study.
I didn't graduate.
I didn't paint.
I didn't build anything.
I didn't learn.
I didn't teach.
I didn't listen.
I didn't pray.
I didn't live.
I didn't do nuthin
I didn't do nuthin.
She ain't wrong.
@pawel86:
It's like I dont care about nothing man...
Roll another blunt...
Ooohh
La da da da la da da la la da da
I was gonna clean my room until I got high
I was gonna get up and find the broom but then I got high
My room is still messed up and I know why (why man?)
'Cause I got high
Because I got high
Because I got high
I was gonna go to class before I got high
I could'a cheated and I could'a
Passed but I got high (uh uh la la da da)
I'm takin' it next semester and I know why (why man?) (hey hey)
'Cause I got high
Because I got high
Because I got high
I was gonna go to work but then I got high (ohh, ohh)
I just got a new promotion but I got high (la da da da da)
Now I'm selling dope and I know why (why man?)
'Cause I got high
Because I got high
Because I got high...
shieeet