154 wykop
CDC kłamie na temat rosnących hospitalizacji młodych z powodu COVID-19...

CDC kłamie na temat rosnących hospitalizacji młodych z powodu COVID-19...

@a94e345cd1084e88ab6e20h41571718a zerohedge.com #swiat #koronawirus #covid19 #honkhonk

...ale przeczą temu... dane opublikowane przez nich samych.

Powiązane (1) :

    Zobacz więcej

    Komentarze (15) :

    •  

    1 2 następna

    Głosy:

    •  

    Dodany przez:

    avatar a94e345cd1084e88ab6e20h41571718a dołączył
    154 wykopali 18 zakopali 1.1 tys. wyświetleń

    Ostatnio popularne

    Drogi Wykopowiczu

    w załączonym linku do Polityki Prywatności przypominamy podstawowe informacje z zakresu przetwarzania danych osobowych dostarczanych przez Ciebie podczas korzystania z naszego serwisu. Zamykając ten komunikat (klikając w przycisk “X”), potwierdzasz, że przyjąłeś do wiadomości wskazane w nim działania.

    Polityka plików cookies

    Strona korzysta z plików cookies w celu realizacji usług i zgodnie z Polityką Plików Cookies. Możesz określić warunki przechowywania lub dostępu do plików cookies w Twojej przeglądarce.