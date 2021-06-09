CDC kłamie na temat rosnących hospitalizacji młodych z powodu COVID-19...
...ale przeczą temu... dane opublikowane przez nich samych.
...ale przeczą temu... dane opublikowane przez nich samych.
Dodany przez:
|154 wykopali
|18 zakopali
|1.1 tys. wyświetleń
+43
pokaż komentarz
Tv kłamie?
pokaż spoiler
No nie może być ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
-17
pokaż komentarz
@zenek-stefan1: Nie. Wasza szurowska strona kłamie i tworzy fakenewsy.
Tu jest całe oświadczenie dyrektor CDC i weźcie mi wskażcie foliarze gdzie w nim "CDC" twierdzi, że rosną wskaźniki hospitalizacji. Tak banalnych spraw nie możecie zweryfikować?
Statement from CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH
On May 12, 2021, CDC recommended use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 12 years and up based on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in adolescents following clinical trials. At the time, there was a growing body of evidence that demonstrated the severe health impacts of COVID-19 on adolescents.
Today’s MMWR presents additional data reporting the trends in hospitalizations among adolescents with COVID-19. I am deeply concerned by the numbers of hospitalized adolescents and saddened to see the number of adolescents who required treatment in intensive care units or mechanical ventilation.
Much of this suffering can be prevented.
Until they are fully vaccinated, adolescents should continue to wear masks and take precautions when around others who are not vaccinated to protect themselves, and their family, friends, and community. I ask parents, relatives and close friends to join me and talk with teens about the importance of these prevention strategies and to encourage them to get vaccinated. If parents or their teenagers have questions or concerns, I suggest they talk with their adolescent’s healthcare provider, local health department or neighborhood pharmacist.
Vaccination is our way out of this pandemic.I continue to see promising signs in CDC data that we are nearing the end of this pandemic in this country; however, we all have to do our part and get vaccinated to cross the finish line.
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0604-director-statement.html
@m__b, @a__s weźcie wy tych antyszczepów do porządku doprowadźcie.
0
pokaż komentarz
@zenek-stefan1: "One day telewizja kłamie
telewizja mnie nie złamie
One day going under
This is the time for you's to come there" ᕦ(òóˇ)ᕤ
+2
pokaż komentarz
@ZapomnialWieprzJakProsiakiemByl: minusują a nikt nie potrafi podać argumentu, typowe xD
+13
pokaż komentarz
Wałki na pandemii smarków i kaszlu odc 2132 ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
0
pokaż komentarz
@wojna: odezwał się etatowy wrzucacz fejków
-1
pokaż komentarz
@zarowka12: co tam podszczekujesz ratlerku?
GIF
źródło: acegif.com (3.32MB)
+12
pokaż komentarz
Przecież tak jest wszędzie, u nas było identycznie, więc krok po kroku odcina się społeczeństwo od kolejnych danych statystycznych, po co ktoś ma analizować jakieś dane - zresztą z tego samego powodu biblia była już w indeksie ksiąg zakazanych i świetnie to się sprawdzało.
+11
pokaż komentarz
Karuzela sp@%??@?enia nie traci pędu
+4
pokaż komentarz
Oooo zerohedge, na BANK tam nic nie sfabrykowali, ile wykopowa frajernia ma lat, huh?