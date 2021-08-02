Analiza katastrofy budynku mieszkalnego w Miami z 26 czerwca 2021 i stan obecny
Analiza katastrofy i model 3d który dokładnie wyjaśnia przyczynę zajścia. Zwraca on uwagę, na to, że problemy z częścią budynku mogą stać się przyczyną problemem całej konstrukcji. (napisy PL)
Mhm... i całkowicie przez przypadek dokładnie w tym budynku miał biuro, zabity przez seryjnego samobójcę John McAfee. Facet, który zarzekał się, że nie popełni samobójstwa i który obiecał, że jeśli umrze do sieci zostaną wysłane terabajty niewygodnych danych o DeepState i m.in. Cintonach \_(ツ)_/¯ niewiarygodne są te zbiegi okoliczności
@facetwsieci: podrzucisz jakieś źródła?
@facetwsieci: fakenews
@facetwsieci: Aluminiowy kapelusik założony? ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
@facetwsieci: I co - zostały wysłane te terabajty do sieci? Bo jakoś cicho o "DeepState i Cintonach"
@facetwsieci: @Koloomb: Czekam na te terabajty danych tak jak na te niby tajne materiały, które miał Stonoga ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
Budynek miał 40 lat. Do tego od 2018 było wiadomo o poważniej wadzie konstrukcyjnej:
In 2018, an inspection performed by the engineering firm Morabito Consultants showed a "major error" in the construction of the pool deck, whereby the waterproofing layer was not sloped. Water that collected on the waterproofing remained until it could evaporate. Over the years, the concrete slabs below the pool deck had been severely damaged by this water. The report noted the waterproofing below the pool deck was beyond its useful life and needed to be completely removed and replaced. The firm wrote that "failure to replace waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially", and that the repair would be "extremely expensive". The ceiling slabs of the parking garage, which sat below the pool deck, showed several sizable hairline cracks and cases of exposed reinforcing bar or rebar from spalling.[31] In October 2020, initial repairs around the pool were unable to be completed because (according to engineers) the deterioration had penetrated so deeply that repairs would have risked destabilizing that area.[167] On April 9, 2021, a letter to residents had outlined a $15-million remedial-works program, noting that concrete deterioration was accelerating and had become "much worse" since the 2018 report.[168] Although the roof repairs pursuant to the consultant's report were underway at the time of the collapse,[169] remedial concrete works had not yet begun.[170]
Nikt nie chciał wydać takich pieniędzy, zwłaszcza właściciele.
Już widzę gdyby w Polsce mieszkańcowm jakiejś wspólnoty przysłano rachunek na 15 mln złotych to by coś z tym zrobili...
Ogólnie infrastruktura w USA jest w bardzo kiepskim stanie, ale to temat na kompletnie inną dyskusję.
Jest stara bo była często budowana w latach 50-60 i wymaga pełnej wymiany.
Zamiast pompować kasę w zbrojenia itp, może warto by było rozpocząć wielkie budowy i rozruszać ekonomię wewętrzną.
Co jak co ale wielkie projekty budowlane wymagają najczęściej lokalnych materiałów i siły roboczej.
And in 2021, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the U.S. a C-minus for the state of infrastructure across the nation. It warned that 43 percent of U.S. roads and highways were in "poor or mediocre" condition, and that more than 46,000 of the nation's bridges were in such lousy shape that it would take another 50 years just to complete all the currently needed repairs. The levees and stormwater systems that protect many communities from flooding earned a D grade.
@konradpra: Miliony hektarów USA położone są na tzw. expanding soils. I to one powodują straty idące w miliardy. Nie jakieś spektakularne cyklony czy powodzie, ale właśnie te gleby są największą zmorą USA. I dlatego tam utrzymanie infrastruktury może być bardzo bardzo kosztowne.
expanding soils
@jakub-dolega: Chyba expansive soils. Jak już wrzucasz takie hasła to daj w nawiasie co to jest.
0
pokaż komentarz
@nie_programista_20k: Przepraszam, masz rację. Oglądałem to kilka lat temu i mi się pokićkało :)
A mogli budować z drewna, jak każdą inną chałupę ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)