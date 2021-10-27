WHO: Proponujemy odejście od restrykcyjnego podejścia do certyfikatów Covid-19

WHO zarekomendowała, by kraje rozważyły oparte na ryzyku podejście do ułatwiania podróży międzynarodowych. Mowa o zniesieniu lub łagodzeniu niektórych utrudnień dla podróżnych, jak obowiązek badań czy kwarantanny. Zaproponowała też odejście od restrykcyjnego podejścia do certyfikatów.