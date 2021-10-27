WHO: Proponujemy odejście od restrykcyjnego podejścia do certyfikatów Covid-19
WHO zarekomendowała, by kraje rozważyły oparte na ryzyku podejście do ułatwiania podróży międzynarodowych. Mowa o zniesieniu lub łagodzeniu niektórych utrudnień dla podróżnych, jak obowiązek badań czy kwarantanny. Zaproponowała też odejście od restrykcyjnego podejścia do certyfikatów.
Żaba była za szybko gotowana i trzeba trochę zmniejszyć ogień żeby się nie zorientowała co się dzieje.
@Scaab: spokojnie QR zostanie z nami już do końca. Kolejno w kolejce czeka RFiD oraz NFC.
A potem będzie:
Mamo czemu tamtemu panu nie otwarły się drzwi do galerii.
Nie interesuj się synku to pewnie jakiś ...
@Scaab: Dokładnie, lub poluzowanie by bardziej się ludzie zarazili i by znów było jak pod koniec 2019 i w 2020 panika jest najlepszym sposobem na przepychanie tego gówna.
@Scaab: Wszystkie szury wieszczące koniec wolności, kajdany, czipy i korporacyjnego c@%#$ w dupie wyłącznie na podstawie nieprzemyślanych poczynań polityków wystawionych na nowe zagrożenie,
Teraz:
źródło: i.kym-cdn.com
@Scaab:
źródło: bi3xifjdaol71.jpg
@o__p:
źródło: images-3.jpg
@guilmonn: ciekawe jak się zorientują, że te wszystkie ich "prawdy" wychodzą z jednej może dwóch fabryk trolli gdzieś w Petersburgu i Albanii ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
@awres: nie dajcie się zacipowac lewakom xD
Wykop jest dobrym przykładem tego, jak pandemia zaszkodziła zdrowiu psychicznemu wielu ludzi.
@siRcatcha: Wiesz, nie wiem skąd wychodzą bo to skomplikowany temat. Niektóre rządy wykorzystują to do własnych celów, niekoniecznie zbieżnych z interesem społeczeństwa. Sęk w tym że to co sie dzieje, rozpływa się w morzu dezinforacji, szuriady i spisków, ginie niczym łza w deszczu. Co gorsza, oni naprawde są przeświadczeni o tym, ze mają wiedze tajemną i na dodatek są skłonni do agresji wobec ludzi sceptycznych wobec ich opinii. Czyli niby jak zawsze w każdym temacie, jednak nie pamiętam żeby jakiś temat aż tak podzielił społeczeństwo i tak mocno wyzwolił w nich prymitywne impulsy, które nakazują im robić, mówić i wierzyć w cokolwiek, byle tylko dać sobie iluzję że wiedzą co sie dzieje, ze kontrolują sytuację, że to akurta oni będą tymi owcami które sie obudzą i uciekną spod maszynki. Wyobrażasz sobie co będzie po ewentualnym scenariuszu post apo? Jak to ujął Tywin Lannister, będzie jedno wielkie "madness and stupidity".
@Scaab: ktoś o dużych wpływach w WHO musiał odczuć finansowo poprzednia politykę WHO ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
Wyobrażasz sobie co będzie po ewentualnym scenariuszu post apo?
@guilmonn: tak i jest mi z tym całkiem dobrze wiedząc jakiej jakości miałbym konkurencję do przeżycia ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
@Scaab: WHO rekomenduje obostrzenia? WHO rekomenduje zdejmowanie obostrzeń? JAK ZAWSZE SZURY MAJĄ RACJĘ xD
@guilmonn: ciekawe jak się zorientują, że te wszystkie ich "prawdy" wychodzą z jednej może dwóch fabryk trolli gdzieś w Petersburgu i Albanii ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
@siRcatcha a czy ty już korzystasz z Lettyshops, używasz NordVPN z dwuletnią subskrypcją w promocji i inwestujesz w krypto? ( ͡º ͜ʖ͡º)
@prosiaczek: ( ͡°( ͡° ͜ʖ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)ʖ ͡°) ͡°) kurde nie jestem wystarczająco przygotowany, używam SurfShark - cholera...
@siRcatcha ważne, że na promocji kupione ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
Nigdy ci przez myśl nie przeszło, skąd w VPN tyle "promocji"? Nie, nie oglądam filmików z żółtymi napisami. Już samo oferowywanie ciągle tego samego w takiej promocji musi budzić myśl zwątpienia..
Szybko chociaż działa? Jakie pingi i transfer?
@prosiaczek: wystarcza mi do tego do czego używam. Pingi OK, streamy lecą jak ta lala na UHD ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
@siRcatcha ciekawe.. Łap plusa za info.
@prosiaczek: Dzięki! Przekaze mojej różowej, znalazła bo tanie szybkie i mogła sobie kryminały z dziwnych krajów oglądać ;)
@awres: NFC i RFiD w teorii nie może wejść bo nikt nie zmusza nas do posiadania telefonu .. Obym się nie mylił :D
@ram0l: to tylko albo aż różnica gatunkowa https://www.nfc24.pl/rfid-chip-dla-psa
Czyli niby jak zawsze w każdym temacie, jednak nie pamiętam żeby jakiś temat aż tak podzielił społeczeństwo i tak mocno wyzwolił w nich prymitywne impulsy, które nakazują im robić, mówić i wierzyć w cokolwiek, byle tylko dać sobie iluzję że wiedzą co sie dzieje, ze kontrolują sytuację, że to akurta oni będą tymi owcami które sie obudzą i uciekną spod maszynki.
@guilmonn: Eh, nie widzę szczerze różnicy od sytuacji "normalnej". The Toxoplasma Of Rage
Let’s talk about toxoplasma.
Toxoplasma is a neat little parasite that is implicated in a couple of human diseases including schizophrenia. Its life cycle goes like this: it starts in a cat. The cat poops it out. The poop and the toxoplasma get in the water supply, where they are consumed by some other animal, often a rat. The toxoplasma morphs into a rat-compatible form and starts reproducing. Once it has strength in numbers, it hijacks the rat’s brain, convincing the rat to hang out conspicuously in areas where cats can eat it. After a cat eats the rat, the toxoplasma morphs back into its cat compatible form and reproduces some more. Finally, it gets pooped back out by the cat, completing the cycle.
What would it mean for a meme to have a life cycle as complicated as toxoplasma?
Consider the war on terror. They say that every time the United States bombs Pakistan or Afghanistan or somewhere, all we’re doing is radicalizing the young people there and making more terrorists. Those terrorists then go on to kill Americans, which makes Americans get very angry and call for more bombing of Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Taken as a meme, it’s a single parasite with two hosts and two forms. In an Afghan host, it appears in a form called ‘jihad’, and hijacks its host into killing himself in order to spread it to its second, American host. In the American host it morphs in a form called ‘the war on terror’, and it hijacks the Americans into giving their own lives (and tax dollars) to spread it back to its Afghan host in the form of bombs.
And let’s talk about Tumblr.
Tumblr’s interface doesn’t allow you to comment on other people’s posts, per se. Instead, it lets you reblog them with your own commentary added. So if you want to tell someone they’re an idiot, your only option is to reblog their entire post to all your friends with the message “you are an idiot” below it.
Whoever invented this system either didn’t understand memetics, or understood memetics much too well.
What happens is – someone makes a statement which is controversial by Tumblr standards, like “Protect Doctor Who fans from kitten pic sharers at all costs.” A kitten pic sharer sees the statement, sees red, and reblogs it to her followers with a series of invectives against Doctor Who fans. Since kitten pic sharers cluster together in the social network, soon every kitten pic sharer has seen the insult against kitten pic sharer – as they all feel the need to add their defensive commentary to it, soon all of them are seeing it from ten different directions. The angry invectives get back to the Doctor Who fans, and now they feel deeply offended, so they reblog it among themselves with even more condemnations of the kitten pic sharers, who now not only did whatever inspired the enmity in the first place, but have inspired extra hostility because their hateful invectives are right there on the post for everyone to see.
I make fun of Tumblr social justice sometimes, but the problem isn’t with Tumblr social justice, it’s structural. Every community on Tumblr somehow gets enmeshed with the people most devoted to making that community miserable. The tiny Tumblr rationalist community somehow attracts, concentrates, and constantly reblogs stuff from the even tinier Tumblr community of people who hate rationalists and want them to be miserable (no, well-intentioned and intelligent critics, I am not talking about you). It’s like one of those rainforest ecosystems where every variety of rare endangered nocturnal spider hosts a parasite who has evolved for millions of years solely to parasitize that one spider species, and the parasites host parasites who have evolved for millions of years solely to parasitize them. If Tumblr social justice is worse than anything else, it’s mostly because everyone has a race and a gender so it’s easier to fire broad cannonades and just hit everybody.
Tumblr’s reblog policy makes it a hothouse for toxoplasma-style memes that spread via outrage. Following the ancient imperative of evolution, if memes spread by outrage they adapt to become as outrage-inducing as possible.
@guilmonn: 2/3
The textbook example of a meme – indeed, almost the only example ever discussed – is the chain letter. “Send this letter to ten people and you will prosper. Fail to pass it on, and you will die tomorrow.” And so the letter replicates.
If you’re not on Tumblr, you might have missed the “everyone who does not reblog the issue du jour is trash” wars. For a few weeks around the height of the Ferguson discussion, people constantly called out one another for not reblogging enough Ferguson-related material, or (Heavens forbid) saying they were sick of the amount of Ferguson material they were seeing. It got so bad that various art blogs that just posted pretty paintings, or kitten picture blogs that just reblogged pictures of kittens were feeling the heat (you thought I was joking about the hate for kitten picture bloggers. I never joke.)
You may also want to check the Tumblr tag “the trash is taking itself out”, in which hundreds of people make the same joke (“I think some people have stopped reading my blog because I’m talking too much about [the issue du jour]. I guess the trash is taking itself out now.”)
This is pretty impressive. It’s the first time outside of a chain letter that I have seen our memetic overlords throw off all pretense and just go around shouting “SPREAD ME OR YOU ARE GARBAGE AND EVERYONE WILL HATE YOU.”
I would like to be able to write about charity more often. Feminists would probably like to start supercharging the true rape accusations for a change. Protesters against police brutality would probably like to be able to focus on clear-cut cases that won’t make white people support the police even harder. Even PETA would probably prefer being the good guys for once. But the odds aren’t good. Not because the people involved are bad people who want to fail. Not even because the media-viewing public are stupid. Just because information ecologies are not your friend.
This blog tries to remember the Litany of Jai: “Almost no one is evil; almost everything is broken”. We pretty much never wrestle with flesh and blood; it’s powers and principalities all the way down.
A while ago I wrote a post called Meditations on Moloch where I pointed out that in any complex multi-person system, the system acts according to its own chaotic incentives that don’t necessarily correspond to what any individual within the system wants. The classic example is the Prisoner’s Dilemma, which usually ends at defect-defect even though both of the two prisoners involved prefer cooperate-cooperate. I compare this malignant discoordination to Ginsberg’s portrayal of Moloch, the demon-spirit of capitalism gone wrong.
People talk about the shift from old print-based journalism to the new world of social media and the sites adapted to serve it. These are fast, responsive, and only just beginning to discover the power of controversy. They are memetic evolution shot into hyperdrive, and the omega point is a well-tuned machine optimized to search the world for the most controversial and counterproductive issues, then make sure no one can talk about anything else. An engine that creates money by burning the few remaining shreds of cooperation, bipartisanship and social trust.
Imagine Moloch looking out over the expanse of the world, eagle-eyed for anything that can turn brother against brother and husband against wife. Finally he decides “YOU KNOW WHAT NOBODY HATES EACH OTHER ABOUT YET? BIRD-WATCHING. LET ME FIND SOME STORY THAT WILL MAKE PEOPLE HATE EACH OTHER OVER BIRD-WATCHING”. And the next day half the world’s newspaper headlines are “Has The Political Correctness Police Taken Over Bird-Watching?” and the other half are “Is Bird-Watching Racist?”. And then bird-watchers and non-bird-watchers and different sub-groups of bird-watchers hold vitriolic attacks on each other that feed back on each other in a vicious cycle for the next six months, and the whole thing ends in mutual death threats and another previously innocent activity turning into World War I style trench warfare.
(You think I’m exaggerating? Listen: “YOU KNOW WHAT NOBODY HATES EACH OTHER ABOUT YET? VIDEO GAMES.”)
Najzabawniejsze że post jest z 2014; w 2020 pojawił się prawie pasujący do losowego przykładu w przedostatnim paragrafie przypadek: Central Park Bird Watching Incident
@guilmonn: 3/3
Polecam krótkie opowiadanie tego samego autora, horror o machine learningu i Reddicie (można sobie Wypok podstawić mentalnie jak się chce): Sort By Controversial. Najgorsze że to jest prawie realistyczne.
If you just read a Scissor statement off a list, it’s harmless. It just seems like a trivially true or trivially false thing. It doesn’t activate until you start discussing it with somebody. At first you just think they’re an imbecile. Then they call you an imbecile, and you want to defend yourself. Crescit eundo. You notice all the little ways they’re lying to you and themselves and their audience every time they open their mouth to defend their imbecilic opinion. Then you notice how all the lies are connected, that in order to keep getting the little things like the Scissor statement wrong, they have to drag in everything else. Eventually even that doesn’t work, they’ve just got to make everybody hate you so that nobody will even listen to your argument no matter how obviously true it is. Finally, they don’t care about the Scissor statement anymore. They’ve just dug themselves so deep basing their whole existence around hating you and wanting you to fail that they can’t walk it back. You’ve got to prove them wrong, not because you care about the Scissor statement either, but because otherwise they’ll do anything to poison people against you, make it impossible for them to even understand the argument for why you deserve to exist. You know this is true. Your mind becomes a constant loop of arguments you can use to defend yourself, and rehearsals of arguments for why their attacks are cruel and unfair, and the one burning question: how can you thwart them? How can you convince people not to listen to them, before they find those people and exploit their biases and turn them against you? How can you combat the superficial arguments they’re deploying, before otherwise good people get convinced, so convinced their mind will be made up and they can never be unconvinced again? How can you keep yourself safe?
Fifty percent of the population disagrees with me on the third-highest-ranked Scissor statement. I don’t know who they are. I haven’t really appreciated that fact. Not really. I can’t imagine it being anyone I know. They’re too decent. But I can’t be sure it isn’t. So I drink.
I read the whole list. And then, like an idiot, I thought about it. I thought about the third-highest-ranked Scissor statement in enough detail to let it trigger. To even begin to question whether it might be true is so sick, so perverse, so hateful and disgusting, that Idi Amin would flush with shame to even contemplate it. And if the Scissor’s right then half of you would be gung ho in support.
You guys, who haven’t heard a really bad Scissor statement yet and don’t know what it’s like – it’s easy for you to say “don’t let it manipulate you” or “we need a hard and fast policy of not letting ourselves fight over Scissor statements”. But how do you know you’re not in the wrong? How do you know there’s not an issue out there where, if you knew it, you would agree it would be better to just nuke the world and let us start over again from the sewer mutants, rather than let the sort of people who would support it continue to pollute the world with their presence?
Some last remnant of outside-view morality keeps me from writing the whole list here and letting you all exterminate yourselves. Some remnant of how I would have thought about these things a month ago holds me back. So listen:
Delete Facebook. Delete Twitter. Throw away your cell phone. Unsubscribe from the newspaper. Tell your friends and relatives not to discuss politics or society. If they slip up, break off all contact.
Then, buy canned food. Stockpile water. Learn to shoot a gun. If you can afford a bunker, get a bunker.
Because one day, whoever keeps feeding us Scissor statements is going to release one of the bad ones.
@awres: :[
@guilmonn: Nieprzemyslanych poczynan politykow powiadasz. Pan aktywista czy poprostu brak wiedzy na to w jakim swiecie zyjemy?
czyżby małe luzowanko przed świętami? ( ͡º ͜ʖ͡º)
@SpasticInk: A może wybory idą? :D
@Anna_ miliony pytań bez odpowiedzi ( ͡º ͜ʖ͡º)
@Anna_ Tak, we Francji. Tam już luzują.
@Anna_: covid się nie udał to dop%?##%%ą zaraz paszporty Co2. Będziesz miał przydział na: mięso, kilometry samochodem, nowe ubrania itp. bo ślad węglowy. Spokojnie i tak nas będą dymać w tę dziurę lub inną. (╯︵╰,)
@olo_bednar panikujesz jak typowy covidziarz..
@prosiaczek: przypomnę ci ten post za 6 miesięcy.
czyżby małe luzowanko przed świętami? ( ͡º ͜ʖ͡º)
@SpasticInk: piszesz o pośladkach szurów? xD
@olo_bednar to że nas dymają jest faktem. Dymają i będą dymać. Jak nie w taki sposób to w inny. Zatem o co ta panika? Jeszcze się nie przyzwyczaiłeś?
@olo_bednar: A po tym paszporty na żywność i pewnie ograniczenia w dostępie do kupna słodyczy, przekąsek, wszystkiego poza "zieloną listą" producentów znajomych królika, którzy spełnią wszelkie idiotyczne normy, których mali producenci nie będą mieli szans spełnić. Te paszporty to nic innego jak kartki za komuny.
Co do covida, to może jednak się udał. Udało im się wyszczepić ekeperymentalnym produktem miliony ludzi i przepchać ideę paszportów. Wszyscy wpatrzeni w wirusa, nie wiedzą co jest przepychane w tle. A jeśli faktycznie szczepionka wywoła bezpłodność, to liczbę zaszczepionych należy pomnożyć razy niezaszczepionych, bo przecież ludzie będą się dobierać w mieszane pary :/
Najpierw rekomendują certyfikaty teraz żeby jednak zluzować, tam to popaprańcy pracują.
@artur7177: Że z maskami było innaczej? Już po 2-3 miesiącach, zanim większość krajów je wprowadziła, who stwierdziło, że nic nie dają, wręcz przeciwnie
@PolakwNibylandii: Możliwe że to umywanie rączek. Później WHO powie że zrezygnowało z rekomendacji, a rządy powiedzą to samo, to były tylko zalecenia :D a że policja goniła ludzi na polecenie tych rządów, to już nieważne. Widzimy przecież tę bezczelność w Australii gdzie terroryzuje się ludzi, ale jak komuś coś się stanie po szczepionce to mówią że przecież jest dobrowolna i każdy za siebie decyduje.
@Anna_ to co piszesz oraz typowy "Hope/despair rat experiment" w praktyce ¯\(ツ)/¯
@artur7177: cyrk
źródło: cyrk-korona-wkrotce-wracamy-z-4-fala-nowy-wariant-delta-niedzielski.jpg
@artur7177: pewnie śmieli smieć wziąć pod uwagę nowe doświadczenia i okoliczności. idioci no! mogli czarmandera zapytać o zdanie.
pewnie śmieli smieć wziąć pod uwagę nowe doświadczenia i okoliczności. idioci no! mogli czarmandera zapytać o zdanie.
@kuhonnyje_rewaljucje: jakby tak pytali charmanderów o zdanie to już dawno byśmy mieli po pandemii a tak tkwimy w tym szambie po usta.
WHO jest instytucją skompromitowaną do cna i nawet jak czasem powiedzą coś, z czym się zgadzam, to i tak będę ich uważać za bandę skorumpowanych sk##@ieli.
@BarkaMleczna: tak
WHO
@BarkaMleczna: WHO - Wały Hołoty a nie Organizacja
Już to widzę!
1) dodanie do certyfikatu oceny punktowej obywatela
2) powiązanie waluty cyfrowej z certyfikatem
3) powiązanie śladu węglowego z certyfikatem
Będziesz sprawiać problemy zawsze możemy wyłączyć certyfikat.
Ciekawe jaki wariat będzie rządzić w XXI w?