Po zgaszeniu światła pszczoły natychmiast, gwałtownie spadają.

Zdumiewające zachowanie pszczół. Wydawałoby się, że bezpieczniej byłoby powoli wylądować, tymczasem światło działa na nie jak przełącznik włącz/wyłącz - natychmiast przestają latać i spadają jak kamienie.

