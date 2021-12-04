Po zgaszeniu światła pszczoły natychmiast, gwałtownie spadają.
Zdumiewające zachowanie pszczół. Wydawałoby się, że bezpieczniej byłoby powoli wylądować, tymczasem światło działa na nie jak przełącznik włącz/wyłącz - natychmiast przestają latać i spadają jak kamienie.
Nie mają uprawnień VFR ¯\(ツ)/¯
@b4994: a myślałem że to biedronki mają c?%#@wy soft ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
@b4994: chyba IFR
źródło: antyweb.pl
@PapaSar: No faktycznie kojarzy sie z ta scena z wlaczeniem emp:
źródło: youtube.com
No i gdzie ten film?
@Robciqqq: Tutaj: https://twitter.com/HamishSymington/status/1466704319483416577
Człowiek całe życie czegoś się uczy...
Ciekawe to.
Na reddicie ktoś podał jest takie wyjaśnienie:
It’s a navigational locking mechanism. Sudden drops in sunlight signifies high risk of inclement weather conditions. High winds in storms and vortexes from accumulated heat rising from soil surface can cause massive up drafts that can sweep something as small as a bee high into the upper troposphere. If the bee survives the decrease in pressure it’s likely he will find himself on a turbulent ride that could land him 20 or even 30 miles from his hive. You can imagine how devastating this would be to a single colony if 3/4 of the hive was inflight and had no response to storm conditions. Nav lock refers to them dropping to the surface to stabilize their current position till conditions improve or heavy cloud cover clears.
https://www.reddit.com/r/BeAmazed/comments/r8pp60/comment/hn7cnnb/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3
@R187: zrobię eksperyment filmik wygląda na ściemę, w ulu tez jest ciemno a pszczoły pracują w dzień.