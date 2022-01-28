GLOBALIZM - Historia prawdziwa.
Kim są "Oni"? Ci, co "rządzą światem"? Jak zdobyli władzę? W tym znalezisku poznacie historie powstania zachodnich "grup decyzyjnych".
Kim są "Oni"? Ci, co "rządzą światem"? Jak zdobyli władzę? W tym znalezisku poznacie historie powstania zachodnich "grup decyzyjnych".
Dodany przez:
|112 wykopali
|11 zakopali
|<1 tys. wyświetleń
+13
pokaż komentarz
Black Rock, State Street Corp., Vanguard Group oraz FMR
#pdk
-2
pokaż komentarz
@JakubWedrowycz:
https://www.bit
(pozdrowienia dla cenzury)
chute.com/video/LFpCKTPOMixt/
+3
pokaż komentarz
@JakubWedrowycz:
Laurence D. Fink...
Lista "młodzieżówki" Schwaba
https://web.archive.org/web/20150514225315/http://www.weforum.org/community/forum-young-global-leaders
https://web.archive.org/web/20150511132632/http://www.weforum.org/content/pages/global-leaders-tomorrow-glt-community
Późniejsze niż 2016 można sprawdzić i przegladać na wikispooks, autentyczność można sprawdzić, bo przestali się chwalić, a stare dane usuneli z strony WEF:
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/WEF/Young_Global_Leaders
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/WEF/Global_Leaders_for_Tomorrow
źródło: Screenshot_20220127-074750_Bromite.jpg
+2
pokaż komentarz
@JakubWedrowycz:
źródło: comment_1623587711O4uEUV8sWKcHRyo8XLargq.jpg
-1
pokaż komentarz
@Earna:
źródło: 1623408973812 Fed buying BlackRock corporate bond ETFs.png
-1
pokaż komentarz
@Earna:
źródło: 1639242358443 1639242315359.jpg
0
pokaż komentarz
@JakubWedrowycz: nowe feudalne średniowiecze ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
https://magazynkontra.pl/warzecha-lobby-subskrypcyjne-czyli-nowoczesna-panszczyzna/
+2
pokaż komentarz
Teraz władza zmierza do big techu i funduszy inwestycyjnych. Big oil oraz anglosaskie rodziny banksterskie mają coraz mniej do powiedzenia.
-1
pokaż komentarz
Rhodes Scholarship
Nathaniel, 1st Lord Rothschild (1840-1915) helped establish the Rhodes Scholarship at Oxford University, with funding bequeathed in the will of Cecil John Rhodes. This remains the oldest and most prestigious international postgraduate award. Rhodes and Nathaniel knew each other well; he had funded Cecil Rhodes in the development of the British South Africa Company and the De Beers diamond conglomerate."
https://www.rothschildarchive.org/family/philanthropy/education
"The management of private investments was the foundation upon which Rothschild banking was built. Since the formation of the first partnership, the Rothschild banking houses managed the assets of, and provided credit to, a small and distinguished clientele, which included Royalty, politicians and noted persons of the day.
Evidence of Rothschild business with a wide range of clients survives in the collections of the Archive. Here is just a sample of the client list of the Rothschild business houses.
Cecil Rhodes, (1853-1902), South African businessman and politician
-1
pokaż komentarz
@Earna:
Cecil Rhodes’ Round Table led to the founding in 1921 of both the US-based Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and Chatham House in London, Bilderberg founded in 1954, the Club of Rome (1968) and the Trilateral Commission (1973). All of these organisations are dedicated to global governance, and there is extensive overlap in terms of the principle players. The same forces created the United Nations.
-1
pokaż komentarz
@Earna: Trzeba pamiętać by Rhodes (w swoim czasie najbogatszy człowiek na świecie od którego nazwiska powstalo państwo Rodezja) był zwolennikiem okrągłego stołu i dwóch wewnętrznych kręgów tak by prawdziwa władza była "ukryta". Ci ze środkowego kręgu mieli być znani tym z zewnętrznego kręgu, Ci z wewnętrznego jedynie tym ze środkowego.
Stad potem powstału CFR.
-2
pokaż komentarz
@Earna:
"Although his work was not done, he had lived a great life and left a name behind him which untold generations of the future will revere and will be grateful that he lived," wrote Rothschild. "I have not seen his last will, but I know the contents of it—it is a magnificent Will of a truly great and magnifi-cent man," wrote Rothschild, one of the eminent persons whom Rhodes had originally designated as a trustee. (The others, far more recently appointed by Rhodes, were Jameson, Rosebery, Milner, Grey, Michell, and Hawksley.
-2
pokaż komentarz
@Earna:
History... The Last Will of Cecil Rhodes and the Anglo-American Establishment
źródło: youtube.com
-1
pokaż komentarz
@Earna:
Clinton był stypendysta Rhodesa w 1968. Dziękował podczas pierwszej nominacji Profesorowi Carroll Quigley - jak było widać w zamieszczonym materiale. Może się przyda komuś krótszy fragment.
źródło: youtu.be
-2
pokaż komentarz
@Earna: Polecisz jakieś książki zwiazane z tematem? Właśnie jestem w trakcie czytania "Czas Niewolników" i "Kultura Krytyki" ale chętnie obczaję jeszcze inne źródła
-2
pokaż komentarz
@zdrpkamil:
. . . kliknij, aby rozwinąć obrazek . . .
źródło: rSaved231735864333492694.0
-4
pokaż komentarz
@zdrpkamil:
źródło: The Creature from Jekyll Island.pdf_1.png
-4
pokaż komentarz
@zdrpkamil: Kultura krytyki dobra. Też polecam.
0
pokaż komentarz
@Earna: ach ten graphic design rodem z lat 90
0
pokaż komentarz
@Earna: Człowiek-obrazek w natarciu xD Inaczej się porozumiewać nie potrafi.