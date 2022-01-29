223 wykop

live: Paryż - protest przeciwko restrykcjom covidowym i polityce rządu

@nirt435 youtube.com #protest #francja #koronawirus #szczepienia #covid19

Paris on Saturday, January 29, as the Yellow Vests take to the streets to demonstrate against COVID-19 restrictions including vaccination requirements and French President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies. Recently, the French parliament approved a change of the...

Komentarze (3) :

  •  

Głosy:

  •  

Dodany przez:

avatar nirt435 dołączył
223 wykopali 10 zakopali <1 tys. wyświetleń

Ostatnio popularne

Drogi Wykopowiczu

w załączonym linku do Polityki Prywatności przypominamy podstawowe informacje z zakresu przetwarzania danych osobowych dostarczanych przez Ciebie podczas korzystania z naszego serwisu. Zamykając ten komunikat (klikając w przycisk “X”), potwierdzasz, że przyjąłeś do wiadomości wskazane w nim działania.

Polityka plików cookies

Strona korzysta z plików cookies w celu realizacji usług i zgodnie z Polityką Plików Cookies. Możesz określić warunki przechowywania lub dostępu do plików cookies w Twojej przeglądarce.