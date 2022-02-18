140 wykop

Diorama wybuchu bomby atomowej

@Almix youtube.com #zainteresowania #rozrywka #technologia #ciekawostki

In this video i will make a Diorama. The city is made with 3D printer. Without the city you can make it in one day. I used only NON warming leds and bulb. However i DO NOT recommend YOU to make it because it can be flammable if you dont know what are you doing. I hope the city do not...

Komentarze (20) :

  •  

1 2 3 następna

Głosy:

  •  

Dodany przez:

avatar Almix dołączył
140 wykopali 18 zakopali 1.8 tys. wyświetleń

Ostatnio popularne

Drogi Wykopowiczu

w załączonym linku do Polityki Prywatności przypominamy podstawowe informacje z zakresu przetwarzania danych osobowych dostarczanych przez Ciebie podczas korzystania z naszego serwisu. Zamykając ten komunikat (klikając w przycisk “X”), potwierdzasz, że przyjąłeś do wiadomości wskazane w nim działania.

Polityka plików cookies

Strona korzysta z plików cookies w celu realizacji usług i zgodnie z Polityką Plików Cookies. Możesz określić warunki przechowywania lub dostępu do plików cookies w Twojej przeglądarce.