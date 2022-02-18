Diorama wybuchu bomby atomowej
In this video i will make a Diorama. The city is made with 3D printer. Without the city you can make it in one day. I used only NON warming leds and bulb. However i DO NOT recommend YOU to make it because it can be flammable if you dont know what are you doing. I hope the city do not...
Na tym etapie grzyba, tego miasta już tam niema ;)
( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
@nabbek: Siechnice koło Wrocka?
Idealne na lampkę nocną ;)
@Joorkan: ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
https://www.shopluscenter.com/3d-night-light-nuclear-explosion-mushroom-cloud-lamp/
Troche inaczej to wyglada, grzyb nie pali się, i jak jest grzyb to miasta juz nie ma.