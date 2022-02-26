NYTimes o ciepłym przyjęciu imigrantów z Ukrainy przez Polskę.
They have been warmly welcomed in a country whose border guards last year beat back mostly Afghan and Middle Eastern migrants with batons.
Dodany przez:
|1056 wykopali
|2 zakopali
|7.9 tys. wyświetleń
+466
pokaż komentarz
Polska jak nikt inny zna cierpienie i ból związany z wojną i nikt normalny nie odmówi pomocy tym, którzy jej w takim momencie potrzebują. Natomiast na próby wpuszczenia nam konia trojańskiego, mogą się złapać tylko orły z lewicy i pokroju Kurdej Szatan. Poza tym teraz mają dobitny dowód, że akcja z imigrantami to był element tej wojny, aby zająć nas i zachód kolejnymi falami imigrantów. Nie to żeby wtedy nie było oczywistym, ale być może niektórym coś zaświta w głowie, jak było naprawdę.
+173
pokaż komentarz
@reseted: właśnie... gdzie są teraz ci co tak ochoczo chcieli pomagać na białoruskiej granicy?
+87
pokaż komentarz
@reseted: właśnie... gdzie są teraz ci co tak ochoczo chcieli pomagać na białoruskiej granicy?
@Wasz_Pan: Zostali utopieni we własnym szambie medialnym
+37
pokaż komentarz
@Wasz_Pan: Stuhr jest w teatrze
+41
pokaż komentarz
@sylwke3100: @Wasz_Pan: Jachira akurat tam jeździ i pomaga, za to ma mój szacunek, ale Ostaszewskie i inni podrzedni aktorzy jakoś się już tak nie garną do pomycy, kiedy pieniążki już nie płyną z kremla ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
+12
pokaż komentarz
@Wasz_Pan: rzeczywiście neuropa jakby zniknęła
0
pokaż komentarz
@reseted: no nikt nie odmówi poza grzesiem braunem, wielkim patriotą i ruskim agentem ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
+44
pokaż komentarz
właśnie... gdzie są teraz ci co tak ochoczo chcieli pomagać na białoruskiej granicy?
@Wasz_Pan: Jak to gdzie są? Grają "Wujaszka Wanię" żebyś nie musiał myśleć o jakiś wojennych uchodźcach xD
źródło: wykop.pl
-1
pokaż komentarz
@reseted: ale szmaciarze musieli tez naklamac. Kto niby byl "beaten" w zeszlym roku?
.
źródło: obraz_2022-02-26_143549.png
+10
pokaż komentarz
@baronio: to się tak nie tłumaczy stary:
beaten back = zostali odparci
0
pokaż komentarz
@Wasz_Pan: rzeczywiście neuropa jakby zniknęła
@nirvikalpasamadhi: Tak, neuropa zniknęła i jest przeciwna imigrantom z ukrainy. Weź to taguj #urojeniaprawakoidalne
+7
pokaż komentarz
@mroq: ale kawalek wczesniej jest ciekawiej:
źródło: obraz_2022-02-26_143930.png
0
pokaż komentarz
Nie to żeby wtedy nie było oczywistym
@reseted: No było, i w większości była narracja to potwierdzająca wszędzie.
+3
pokaż komentarz
euro, kurs języka i darmowe mieszkanie w centrum miasta. Dlatego nikogo nie powinna dziwić postawa Polaków, że są pro Ukrainscy, ale anty nastawieni do cwaniactwa ludzi z bliskiego wschodu, którzy jeszcze nie potrafili nas poszanować i
@reseted: opozycja pomaga iigrantom jak im niemiecka centrala wyda polecenie
+2
pokaż komentarz
@baronio: aj no tu masz racje :( chamska propaganda
0
pokaż komentarz
@msqs1911: Na tym miejscu warto zacytować Antona Pawłowicza Czechowa – autora "Wujaszka Wani":
Być łajdakiem i jednocześnie nie chcieć sobie z tego zdać sprawy – to straszna cecha rosyjskiego łajdaka.
[źródło]
Trzeba też zauważyć, że stwierdzenie pasuje do wszelkiej maści łajdaków, także nierosyjskich.
0
pokaż komentarz
@mroq: bo w odwrotnej kolejnosci screeny dodalem (moj blad ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) )
+1
pokaż komentarz
@nirvikalpasamadhi: Bo im anonimowi pewnie zrobili potężny ddos na serwerach i teraz nie mają jak "pracować".
Jaka szkoda pdk
+1
pokaż komentarz
@Wasz_Pan: > właśnie... gdzie są teraz ci co tak ochoczo chcieli pomagać na białoruskiej granicy?
Jak widać przelewy się skończyły.
źródło: med.png
0
pokaż komentarz
@reseted: albo zamachy terrorystyczne w europie podczas, ich inwazji na ukraine, możliwe, że i zamachy biologiczne tego bym się po tym ch$$ włąsnie spodziewał.
+159
pokaż komentarz
Też zauważyliście różnicę? Uchodźcy uciekający przed wojną głównie kobiety i dzieci - przez przejście graniczne. I co najdziwniejsze nie rzucają kamieniami w Polskich pograniczników, i nie krzyczą fuck poland.... Gdzie jest jachira i ochojska ?
+21
pokaż komentarz
@AstonMilkshake: Ale lewackie szczujnie imputują że to dlatego bo jesteśmy rasistami - wpuszczamy ukraińców nie dlatego że są naprawdę wojennymi uchodźcami, ale dlatego bo "są tak samo biali, słowiańscy i chrześcijańscy"
+3
pokaż komentarz
@dwaemu: trzeba mieć to w dupie - pomagamy tym którym potrzebna jest pomoc a nie tym którzy mają polityczne poparcie
+1
pokaż komentarz
@dwaemu: Bo lewacy to rasiści. Jeden Mokobe jest dla nich cenniejszy niż 100 Słowian ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
+4
pokaż komentarz
@AstonMilkshake: @dwaemu: dokładnie, to wcale nie jest pochwała dla Polski. Wykorzystują sytuację aby opisać nas jako rasistów, którzy Ukraińców przyjmują tylko dlatego, że są białymi chrześcijanami.
źródło: Zrzut ekranu 2022-02-26 143727.png
+1
pokaż komentarz
@AstonMilkshake: Kobiety i dzieci, bo kvrwa mężczyźni w wieku poborowym mają zakaz opuszczania kraju XDD
0
pokaż komentarz
Uchodźcy uciekający przed wojną głównie kobiety i dzieci -
@AstonMilkshake: Bo niekobiety/niedzieci nie mogą? Chyba że 60+.
0
pokaż komentarz
@stanleymorison: @Sinity: no wiem i pomagamy tym którzy uciekają. My nie mamy nic wspólnego z tym że na UKrainie jest powszechny pobór. I więcej ponieważ grupy syryjczyków i irakijczyków itp składały się w większości z młodych mężczyzn to już wiele mówi o sprawie.
0
pokaż komentarz
@AstonMilkshake: Abstrahując od tego, że tamci na białoruskiej granicy, to byli nielegalni imigranci, ale co „to już wiele mówi o sprawie”? Gdyby mężczyźni mogli, to pewnie też sporo z nich by próbowało uciekać i nie widzę w tym nic dziwnego.
0
pokaż komentarz
@AstonMilkshake: No ok, mówię tylko że to nic dziwnego nie jest. No i jak dla mnie chore jest zabranianie wyjazdu z kraju na podstawie płci. Ale cóż.
+1
pokaż komentarz
@stanleymorison: nie chcę się spierać, zwyczajnie nie ma podstaw żeby sugerować że nie wpuszczaliśmy syryjczyków bo byli ciemnoskórzy to jakaś k??!a abstrakcja i polityczne narzędzie dla kultur zachodnich z tradycjami kolonialnymi. Na granicy białoruskiej były działaniea terrorystyczne które trzeba było zablokować i koniec kropka. Kazdy człowiek mający więcej niz 50iq widzi róznicę w tych sytuacjach. Polacy jak trzeba pomagają tym którzy pomocy potrzebują. To jest oczywiste chyba że jakiś aktywista ideologiczny chce wykorzystac takie sytuacje. I w dupie to mam bo są ważniejsze sprawy niż kłamliwe artykuliki zachodnich mediów nieznających realiów.
0
pokaż komentarz
@AstonMilkshake: Nie jestem fanem Jachiry, ale uczciwie trzeba przyznać, że ona coś robi obecnie w tej kwestii.
0
pokaż komentarz
@Sinity: to nie jest zabranianie wyjazdu na podstawie płci tylko powszechna mobilizacja w czasie wojny. Mobilizowani są wyłącznie męzczyźni - ja wiem że feministki walczą o równość ale tu ciągle jeszcze nie mają sukcesów.
+1
pokaż komentarz
@JohnyBlack007: a co takiego?
0
pokaż komentarz
@AstonMilkshake: Gdzieś na tagu #ukraina ktoś dziś jakąś fotę wrzucał o tym. Niestety nie jestem w stanie tego teraz znaleźć.
0
pokaż komentarz
@AstonMilkshake: jachira jest na miejscu na granicy
0
pokaż komentarz
@badtorro: o łał - czyli robi to co wiekszość polaków z tamtych okolic i nie tylko. No brakuje jeszcze żeby atencjuszka livy na fejsbuczka sobie robiła z tej pomocy.
+31
pokaż komentarz
nytimes.com
At the Polish Border, Tens of Thousands of Ukrainian Refugees
Andrew Higgins
8 — 10 minut
They have been warmly welcomed in a country whose border guards last year beat back mostly Afghan and Middle Eastern migrants with batons.
Video
Video player loading
Thousands of Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes and make their way to neighboring countries in search of safety as a full-scale Russian assault continued.CreditCredit...Mauricio Lima for The New York Times
Published Feb. 25, 2022Updated Feb. 26, 2022, 12:47 a.m. ET
MEDYKA, Poland — Cradling her 3-year-old son, who was gravely ill with cancer, the 25-year-old Ukrainian mother staggered into Poland on Friday.
She was now safe from the bombs and rockets unleashed by President Vladimir V. Putin but despondent at being separated from her husband by a Ukrainian order that all able-bodied men stay behind to resist the Russians.
“He is not just my husband but my life and my support,” said Olha Zapotochna, one of the tens of thousands of Ukrainians, nearly all women and children, who have poured into Poland, Hungary and other neighboring countries since Monday. “I understand that our country needs men to fight, but I need him more,” she added, patting the head of her moaning sick child, Arthur.
The exodus from Ukraine gathered pace on Friday as fear spread that the Kremlin intends to impose its will far beyond just the east of the country, the scene of what Mr. Putin claims, with no evidence, is a “genocide” of ethnic Russians.
More than 50,000 Ukrainians have fled the country so far, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said on Friday, and the agency believes as many as 100,000 have been displaced.
Poland’s border service said that 29,000 people had arrived from Ukraine on Thursday, and many more on Friday, leading to waits of more than 12 hours at some crossing points. More than 26,000 have fled Ukraine into Moldova, and a further 10,000 into Romania.
Olha Zapotochna with her gravely ill son, Arthur, after crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border on Friday. “We are still living in the 21st century, I hope,” Ms. Zapotochna said.
Image
Olha Zapotochna with her gravely ill son, Arthur, after crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border on Friday. “We are still living in the 21st century, I hope,” Ms. Zapotochna said.
Credit...Maciek Nabrdalik for The New York Times
Among those fleeing into Poland Friday through a border crossing at Medyka were ethnic Russians like Oxana Aleksova, who were as appalled by the Kremlin’s lies, unprovoked violence and crude propaganda as were their Ukrainian compatriots.
Ms. Aleksova, 49, whose ethnic Ukrainian husband, a retired police officer, stayed behind, escaped into Poland with her 11-year-old daughter after waiting all night in a line of pedestrians and vehicles seeking entry to Poland — a line she said stretched for miles.
Her hometown of Khmelnytskyi, in western Ukraine, had not been hit directly, she said, but Russian bombs had fallen on a military airfield in a nearby town.
Russia’s military, she predicted, “will of course win eventually” because it has so many more soldiers and better equipment than Ukraine. But Mr. Putin’s goal, she added, “is not just to beat Ukraine but to make the whole world afraid of him.”
Oxana Aleksova with her daughter after crossing the border into Poland. She was among the ethnic Russians who were appalled by the Kremlin’s falsehoods and violence.
Image
Oxana Aleksova with her daughter after crossing the border into Poland. She was among the ethnic Russians who were appalled by the Kremlin’s falsehoods and violence.
Credit...Maciek Nabrdalik for The New York Times
Whether he succeeds on that score is still an open question. But his implicit threats to use nuclear weapons against any foreign nations that intervene on Ukraine’s behalf have strengthened an already solid consensus among NATO members — even its most hawkish, anti-Russian members, like the Baltics states and Poland — to keep their troops out of Ukraine.
As Ukrainians flowed across the border into Poland, however, the government in Warsaw announced on Friday that a “convoy with ammunition” had flowed in the opposition direction into Ukraine. “We support Ukrainians and we firmly oppose Russian aggression,” Poland’s minister of defense, Mariusz Błaszczak, said.
Also passing into Ukraine were small groups of men who said they were returning home to fight. “We will beat Russia,” shouted a middle-aged returnee as he walked past the Polish border guards toward Ukrainian territory carrying a black duffle bag.
Ukranians being transported from the border to the Polish city of Przemysl.
+12
pokaż komentarz
Just behind them was Viktor Dick, a German on his way to Kyiv to try to rescue his pregnant Ukrainian wife and their three children. He looked terrified but said he had to risk the perilous journey to the besieged capital to save his family.
As many as five million Ukrainians could flee into neighboring countries if the war drags on, confronting the European Union — which nearly buckled under a migration crisis in 2015 involving 1.5 million people — with another and possibly far larger influx of foreigners.
But in contrast to the earlier influx and a crisis last year involving would-be refugees traveling through Belarus into Poland and Lithuania, Europe’s most migrant-hostile governments in Poland and Hungary have generally welcomed Ukrainians.
When migrants from the Middle East and Afghanistan tried to sneak across the border from Belarus last year, Polish security forces beat them back with batons. At least a dozen died in the forests that straddle the border.
Villagers, most of them offering driving service, wait for the arrival of refugees from Ukraine in the Polish village of Medyka at the pedestrian border crossing.
Image
Villagers, most of them offering driving service, wait for the arrival of refugees from Ukraine in the Polish village of Medyka at the pedestrian border crossing.
Credit...Mauricio Lima for The New York Times
Refugees arriving from Ukraine, however, have been greeted with welcoming smiles, hot drinks and transport to the nearest railway station. Police officers handed out fruit, doughnuts and sandwiches to Ukrainians camped out in the waiting room.
Unlike the migrants beaten back from the border by Polish guards last year, Ukrainians, who are mostly Christian and white, have a legal right to enter Poland and other European Union countries without visas. Nearly a million Ukrainians already live in Poland.
And Ukrainian suffering at the hands of Russia has stirred sympathy in the formerly communist lands of East and Central Europe, where people have bitter memories of living under Moscow’s yoke.
+9
pokaż komentarz
Poland’s populist right-wing government, headed by the Law and Justice party, was in the vanguard of a drive to resist the European Union’s liberal migration policies in 2015, as was the Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orban, but it is now organizing reception centers and temporary housing for Ukrainians.
“We will accept as many refugees as will be needed,” the deputy minister of defense, Marcin Ociepa, said on Monday.
Refugees from Ukraine at the pedestrian border crossing in Poland.
Image
Refugees from Ukraine at the pedestrian border crossing in Poland.
Credit...Mauricio Lima for The New York Times
Ludmyla Viytovych, who arrived Friday with her two children from Lviv, a city near the Polish border, said she was pleasantly surprised to find Poles so welcoming, even though her hometown has so far been spared the Kremlin’s wrath.
“It is mostly calm now,” she said, adding “but nobody knows what Russia’s next target will be.”
Lviv, Ukraine, long a bastion of Ukrainian patriotic fervor, has become a major staging post for people fleeing the capital, Kyiv, and heading further West into the European Union.
Yet, while Kyiv residents have been pouring westward, young men in the west have flowed in the opposite direction, their bravado and patriotic pride often mixed with deep anxiety about what awaits them if and when they reach the front line.
Framed by the Art Nouveau splendor of Lviv’s central train station, nervous soldiers smoked and women kissed their men goodbye on the platform, as if playing out movie scenes from what, until Monday, had seemed a bygone era.
Ludmyla Viytovych with her daughters Sofia and Solomea bide their time at a makeshift reception center in Przemysl before traveling on to Vienna, where she has family.
Image
Ludmyla Viytovych with her daughters Sofia and Solomea bide their time at a makeshift reception center in Przemysl before traveling on to Vienna, where she has family.
Credit...Maciek Nabrdalik for The New York Times
Just across the border from Lviv, at the railway station in the Polish town of Przemysl, what could well be the last train from Kyiv arrived seven hours late, disgorging around 500 people, mostly women and children, onto a dimly lit platform. Though looking sleek and modern, the train took nearly 24 hours to cover just 350 miles from the Ukrainian capital to the eastern edge of Poland.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has not only plunged Europe into its biggest land war since the end of World War II in 1945 but left European politicians and many ordinary people suddenly feeling strangely out of place and out of time.
Ms. Zapotochna, the mother with the sick child, said she and her husband had decided that she should take their son to safety after Russian missiles destroyed an airport near their home in the town of Ivano-Frankovsk in southwest Ukraine on Monday morning. Her car journey to the Polish border took 28 hours.
“I hope we can go back. I need to go back. This is not my country,” she said, as her weeping mother-in-law, a resident of Poland who greeted her at the border, tried to comfort the sick baby.
“We are still living in the 21st century, I hope,” Ms. Zapotochna said.
Migrants from Ukraine arriving on the train from Kyiv at the main station in Przemysl.
Image
Migrants from Ukraine arriving on the train from Kyiv at the main station in Przemysl.
Credit...Maciek Nabrdalik for The New York Times
Reporting contributed by Marc Santora in Lviv, Ukraine, and Anatol Magdziarz in Warsaw.
+5
pokaż komentarz
@matu: proszę, masz wklejone ;)
+31
pokaż komentarz
When migrants from the Middle East and Afghanistan tried to sneak across the border from Belarus last year, Polish security forces beat them back with batons. At least a dozen died in the forests that straddle the border.
Jacy to niby "uchodźcy" zginęli z rąk polskich pograniczników? Może nadinterpretuję te zdanie.
+5
pokaż komentarz
@xxxCZARNY: przecież nie napisali że ich zabili, to że się tam ich paru zamroziło to jednak fakt, żadna w tym jednak nasza wina
0
pokaż komentarz
@xxxCZARNY: Nie napisali, że z rąk pograniczników. Było kilka zgonów z wycieńczenia i zapewne o to chodziło autorowi tego artykułu.
0
pokaż komentarz
Może nadinterpretuję te zdanie.
@xxxCZARNY: Wg mnie nadinterpretowujesz. Ja to rozumiem, tak że Polacy wypchnęli ich z powrotem okładając pałkami i ci zmarli w lasach przy granicy (z uwagi na ciężkie warunki, ale nie bezpośrednio obrażenia, ale to jakby wynika z całego kontekstu).
Niemniej NYT standardowo bezmyślnie brnie w narrację jakiej chce Putin i Łukaszenka.
0
pokaż komentarz
@xxxCZARNY: nie pisze, że zginęli z rąk Polaków, tylko zginęli w przygranicznym lesie w domyśle z powodu zagłodzenia, zamarznięcia itd.
+13
pokaż komentarz
@xxxCZARNY: Obawiam się, że dobrze interpretujesz.
"Gdy imigranci z bliskiego wschodu próbowali przedrzeć się przez granicę z Białorusią ostatniego roku, polscy pogranicznicy przegonili ich pałkami. Przynajmniej tuzin zmarło w lasach otaczających granicę."
Te dwa zdania napisane po sobie sugerują bezpośrednią przyczynowość tych zdarzeń i brzmi jak zarzut.
+1
pokaż komentarz
@xxxCZARNY: nie nadinterpretujesz. Dokladnie napisali, że ludzie ginęli na granicy z bialorusią. Z artykułu można wywnioskować, że to dlatego, że nie byli biali.
NY Times jak zawsze w formie.
0
pokaż komentarz
@xxxCZARNY: nadinterpretujesz
0
pokaż komentarz
@hawat: Tak średnio bym powiedział.
NYT napisał że gdy migranici z Afganistanu próbowali przekroczyć granice z Polską to kilkunastu z nich zginęło pod pałkami naszych pograniczników. Oraz napisali że chętnie wpuszczamy białych chrześcijan Ukraińców w odrużnieniu od ciemnoskórych z bliskiego wschodu.
0
pokaż komentarz
@mpetrumnigrum: NYT to lewicowa i etnicznie niemal w 100% żydowska (to nie problem, ale zdominowana jest przez frakcję antypolską) gazeta. Czego się spodziewasz?
0
pokaż komentarz
Jacy to niby "uchodźcy" zginęli z rąk polskich pograniczników? Może nadinterpretuję te zdanie.
@xxxCZARNY: Tam nie ma słowa uchodźcy, więc tak - nadinterpretujesz ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) I nie ma też że ktoś zginął z ręki pograniczników, tylko umarli w lesie.
Niemniej NYT standardowo bezmyślnie brnie w narrację jakiej chce Putin i Łukaszenka.
@vanillla_guy: Niby gdzie? Napisali co było, bez jakiejś większej oceny.
+47
pokaż komentarz
Ale skureysy nawet do takiego newsa wrzucili falsyzwa propagandę.
źródło: 73A4BFC8-8408-43E6-9E3E-19BE5A24DA95.jpeg
+2
pokaż komentarz
@topikPajak: a No tak, bo Ukraińcy są głównie czarnymi buddystami xD
0
pokaż komentarz
@topikPajak: można by im coś na ten temat napisać np. tu:
https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1497416153957908484
0
pokaż komentarz
@topikPajak: W sumie to jest obiektywna prawda XD ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
0
pokaż komentarz
@topikPajak: W sumie to jest obiektywna prawda XD ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
@Glikol_Propylenowy: liczy się nie tylko sucha treść ale wrażenia jakie ona wywiera.
0
pokaż komentarz
@topikPajak: Wiadomo, że tak i oczywiście wiadomo, że to wrażenie nie jest najlepsze. Nie chce pluć na Polskę, ale jest to prawda, że Ukraincy są z naszego kręgu kulturowego w dotatku tam faktycznie jest wojna i są to głownie kobiety, starcy i dzieci, a nie rosłe murzyny z afryka, gdzie nawet nie ma żadnej wojny. My w tym mamy 100% rację, a ten wortal piszac to nas troche oczernia, no ale sucha informacja jest prawdziwa i nie da sie temu zaprzeczyć
0
pokaż komentarz
@Glikol_Propylenowy: dwa pisząc się co do zasady kombinuje się rzeczy nowe lub istotne a nieistotne lub oczywiste się zmilczą. Więc taka retoryka jak wyżej sugeruje ze to kolor skóry był istotnym czynnikiem- bo skoro wyznanie nie jest nowością to musiało być kryterium lub czynnikiem, bo inaczej po co o tym mowic
0
pokaż komentarz
@Glikol_Propylenowy: odpisywałem na post pierwszy, ale pod drugi luz o się łapie.
Mhh tak to prawda dlatego zbudowali na jej podstawie manipulacje, I może można może nie można przeczyć, Mhh ale po co w ogóle próbować. To kopanie się z koniem, mądrzej jest krytykować rzeczy które faktycznie są nie tak
+31
pokaż komentarz
Możesz wstawić tekst by nie musieć się logować?
0
pokaż komentarz
@matu: w powiązanych masz po angielsku i po polsku.
0
pokaż komentarz
Możesz wstawić tekst by nie musieć się logować?
@matu: nie wiem jak na innych przeglądarkach ale brava na tel ustawienia ---- ustawienia witryny ----- JavaScript wyłączone
. . . kliknij, aby rozwinąć obrazek . . .
źródło: ei_1645881947522.jpg
+10
pokaż komentarz
@matu: w skrócie to bierzemy Ukraińców, bo są biali a przy granicy z białorusią byli czarni i dlatego ich nie chcieliśmy. No i jeszcze byli bici i ginęli przy granicy z białorusią.
Takie przeciętny hamburger będzie miał odczucia po przeczytaniu tego gówna.