Wojna za naszą wschodnią granicą toczy się również w sieci. Atak Rosji na Ukrainę wywołał lawinę artykułów, informacji i komentarzy. Nie wszystkie doniesienia są jednak prawdziwe, część z nich ma za zadanie wywołać chaos i niepewność. Nie pozwólmy na to.
Starajmy się wspólnie o wysoki poziom społecznej weryfikacji treści na naszym portalu. Sprawdzajmy i weryfikujmy informacje w rzetelnych oraz oficjalnych źródłach. Wszelkie próby rozpowszechniania informacji nieprawdziwych raportujmy moderacji.
Prawdopodobny scenariusz wojny pomiędzy kacapami a Ukrainą
Artykuł został opublikowany 13 stycznia 2022 roku. Tekst został napisany przez emerytowanego pracownika CIA (33 lata służby) i dyrektora CSIS. Profesjonalne opracowanie.
trld Opis różnych możliwości, które mieli rosjanie, jak może wyglądać ich atak, jak powinni się bronić Ukraińcy i jak kraje zachodu mogą ich wspierać. Generalnie przewidział prawie wszystko, nie uwzględnił, że onuce będą przechodzić przez Czarnobyl (ale to drobny szczegół) , zakładał szersze wykorzystanie lotnictwa oraz nie podjął się oceny morale żołnierzy i obywateli obu państw. Jak to określił, zweryfikują się w pierwszych dniach wojny. Ogólnie rzecz biorąc, bardzo ciekawy artykuł i warto przeczytać cały.
@glaaki mnie też wołać
@fraciu: dobra po tym co wczoraj wycieklo, czyli narada ziemniaka z bialorusi gdzie byla mapa z podzialem Ukrainy na sektory i z kierunkami natarcia od poczatku inwazji wedlug mnie ruscy chca okupowac Ukraine od granicy do Dniepru, po prostu nie maja odpowiedniej ilosci wojska zeby okupowac caly kraj.
@glaaki: raport zakłada taką opcję, ale jej nie przesądza. Nato będzie z ukrainą do jej zwycięstwa, bądź do porażki i po niej wspomagając ruchy oporu i ułatwiając dywersję. Jeżeli rosja zaanektuje ukrainę to na powrót stanie się globalnym zagrożeniem - nie ze względu na atom /bo to wiadomo/, ale z powodu powiększenia zasobów siły roboczej i terenów uprawnych.
Raport przewidział wszystkie problemy z jakimi boryka się obecna ofensywa rosjan i trochę śmiechłem bo założenie było takie że zamarznięta gleba w zimie utrzyma ciężki sprzęt i nie będzie on musiał poruszać się tylko utwardzonymi traktami, no i dupa bo wszędzie błoto. Nie atakuje się rosji zimą, a rosja nie powinna poza nią.
Moja konkluzja po przeczytaniu tego jest taka - ruski we własnych granicach są nie do pokonania, ale ofensywnej armii nie posiadają.
No i CIA to fachowcy są.
@dasfinaleresultat:
Ja po przeczytaniu mam wrażenie, że to co się dzieje posuwa się zgodnie z planem. Szkoda, że ruski nie przeczytały przed atakiem. Może by się zastanowili jeszcze raz. Autorzy przewidzieli prawie wszystko to co się dzieje. Szkoda tylko, że nie ma happy endu dla Ukrainy.
@GorinNoSho82: raport przewidział c##!#wą logistykę, ale nie przewidział zbrodni wojennych na szeroką skalę.
@glaaki: Te sektory to oznaczenie armii Ukrainy. https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/world/ukraine/images/map-ukraine-commands-2006.jpg
Putin matkojebca
Polecam przeczytać w całości.
Jest mowa o celach politycznych, możliwych dróg ataku, początkowym bałaganie inwazji, korkach (traffic jam), logistycznym znaczeniu Charkowa i Kijowa, przerwie w inwazji potrzebnej rosjanom do uzupełnienia strat, o słabnących z czasem moralach rosyjskich i rosnących ukraińskich
Najważniejsze fragmenty
Russian Political Objectives
The Kremlin wants what it says: an end to NATO expansion, a rollback of previous expansion, a removal of American nuclear weapons from Europe, and a Russian sphere of influence. However, Putin may accept less. The Kremlin’s primary goal is a guarantee that Belarus, Ukraine, and Georgia will never belong to a military or economic bloc other than the ones Moscow controls and that Russia will be the ultimate arbitrator of the foreign and security policy of all three states. In essence, this conflict is about whether 30 years after the demise of the Soviet Union, its former ethnic republics can live as independent, sovereign states or if they still must acknowledge Moscow as their de facto sovereign.
Ostensibly, the demand for an exclusive sphere of influence in Eastern Europe and the south Caucasus is to meet Russian security interests. The Kremlin has portrayed NATO expansion to the east as the original sin of post-Soviet international relations with the West that now must be rectified. Facts, alternate interpretations, and the security concerns of equally sovereign nations notwithstanding, Moscow claims that without such guarantees, it will use military force to protect its security interests.
Russian Military Options
1. Redeploy some of its ground forces away from the Ukrainian border—at least temporarily—if negotiations are successful but continue to aid pro-Russian rebels in Eastern Ukraine.
2. Send conventional Russian troops into the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as unilateral “peacekeepers” and refuse to withdraw them until peace talks end successfully and Kiev agrees to implement the Minsk Accords.
3. Seize Ukrainian territory as far west as the Dnepr River to use as a bargaining chip or incorporate this new territory fully into the Russian Federation. This option is represented in Figure 2a.
4. Seize Ukrainian territory up to the Dnepr River and seize an additional belt of land (to include Odessa) that connects Russian territory with the breakaway Transdniestria Republic and separates Ukraine from any access to the Black Sea. The Kremlin would incorporate these new lands into Russia and ensure that the rump Ukrainian statelet remains economically unviable.
5. Seize only a belt of land between Russia and Transdniestria (including Mariupol, Kherson, and Odessa) to secure freshwater supplies for Crimea and block Ukraine’s access to the sea, while avoiding major combat over Kiev and Kharkiv. This option is represented in Figure 2b.
6. Seize all of Ukraine and, with Belarus, announce the formation of a new tripartite Slavic union of Great, Little, and White Russians (Russians, Ukrainians, and Belarusians). This option would involve operations represented in Figure 2a as “phase one,” with Figure 2c representing “phase two” of this option.
(...)
Every Kremlin ruler knows that one of the quickest ways to end a Russian dynasty or regime is to lose a war. ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
(...)
Russian families are sure to resent their soldiers being used as cannon fodder, and the ubiquitous presence of cell phone cameras and videos in today’s world will expand soldiers’ complaints beyond their units. Therefore, the question for the Kremlin will be: the longer the war grinds on and society reacts to casualties and economic duress, how much are their initial objectives worth to them?
@kubas43 no tylko że wojnę można wygrać a przegrać i to może stać się Putinowi.
If deterrence fails and Russian forces invade Ukraine, the United States and its allies and partners should conduct several immediate steps:
- Implement severe economic and financial sanctions against Russia, including cutting Russian banks off from the global electronic payment messaging system known as SWIFT.
- Enact a Twenty-First Century Lend-Lease Act to provide Ukraine with war materiel at no cost. Priority items would include air defense, anti-tank, and anti-ship systems; electronic warfare and cyber defense systems; small arms and artillery ammunition; vehicle and aircraft spare parts; petroleum, oil, and lubricants; rations; medical support; and other needs of a military involved in sustained combat. This aid could occur through overt means with the help of U.S. military forces, including special operations, or it could be a covert action authorized by the U.S. president and led by the Central Intelligence Agency.
- Provide intelligence to allow Ukraine to disrupt Russian lines of communication and supply, as well as warning of airborne and amphibious attacks and locations of all major units.
- Offer humanitarian support to help Ukraine deal with refugees and internally displaced persons. This assistance may also need to be extended to NATO allies on Ukraine’s borders for refugees fleeing westward.
- Provide economic support, including energy, to Ukraine and NATO allies due to the expected disruption of Russian gas flows to Europe.
- Conduct public diplomacy and media broadcasts to Ukraine and globally, including in Russia, to portray accurately what is happening.
- Apply diplomatic pressure on Belarus to deny Russia access to its territory to attack Ukraine. This is critically important because Russian use of Belarus’ rail and road networks would threaten a strategic turning movement of Ukraine’s northern flank.
- Coordinate with nongovernmental organizations and the International Criminal Court to document all war crimes inflicted on the Ukrainian people and to demand redress once the war is over. What happened to the Syrian people should not happen again.
(...)
If Russia were to invade Ukraine, the United States and other European states would need to rush soldiers and materiel to NATO’s eastern flank—such as Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland—in case the Russians threatened to advance westward. Russia might also try to instigate a crisis in one or more of the Balkan states to split American and European attention and resources. In Asia, Taiwan would likely be on alert about possible Chinese movements to take the island.
Philip G. Wasielewski recently retired after a 31-year career as a paramilitary operations officer in the Central Intelligence Agency. Seth G. Jones is senior vice president and director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, D.C., and author most recently of Three Dangerous Men: Russia, China, Iran, and the Rise of Irregular Warfare (W.W. Norton, 2021).
Czyli widać że wszystko było ogarnięte strategicznie