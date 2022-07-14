Osobisty ślad węglowy to ściema
to termin ukuty przez British Petroleum pod który podłączyli się inni giganci rynku paliw ich celem jest obwinianie zwykłych ludzi za degradację atmosfery podczas gdy oni sami są największymi trucicielami i zarabiają na tych kłamstwach jeszcze więcej.
Ten WEF ma dużo ciekawych pomysłów
źródło: Sri.jpg
@Upgrade_Pending: Pierwszy art oczywiście usunięty ze strony WEF, ale w archwebie nic nie ginie.
https://web.archive.org/web/20210828111641/https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/08/this-is-how-we-will-make-sri-lanka-rich-by-2025/
@Upgrade_Pending: WEF to w ogóle jest real-life wersja WIDMA z serii o Bondzie, a Klaus Schwab to żywa wersja Blofelda xD
@Upgrade_Pending: Nie do końca rozumiem. W interesie koncernów paliwowych jest zwracanie uwagi na problem zanieczyszczeń (bo ślad węglowy) jednocześnie zmniejszając popyt na paliwa, które są źródłem największych zanieczyszczeń?
źródło: 1655923298783 21D2F335-FA5B-4AE1-8F52-60B7D059EFFC.jpg
@Earna:
źródło: 1632399826625 1632395813643.jpg
@Earna: Fragment "Report from Iron Mountain" z 1967 roku:
SUBSTITUTES FOR THE FUNCTIONS OF WAR: EVALUATION
(co może zastąpić wojnę, w roli pozwalającej uzyskać akceptacje ludzi na uzyskanie przez rządzących większej kontroli/władzy nad społeczeństwem - przyp. Earna)
The models listed above reflect only the beginning of the quest for substitute institutions for the functions of war, rather than a recapitulation of alternatives.
It would be both premature and inappropriate, therefore, to offer final judgments on their applicability to a transition to peace and after. Furthermore, since the necessary but complex project of correlating the compatibility of proposed surrogates for different functions could be treated only in exemplary fashion at this time, we have elected to withhold such hypothetical correlations as were tested as statistically inadequate.
Nevertheless, some tentative and cursory comments on these proposed function-al "solutions" will indicate the scope of the difficulties involved in this area of peace planning.
ECONOMIC. The social-welfare model cannot be expected to remain outside the normal economy after the conclusion of its predominantly capital-investment phase; its value in this function can therefore be only temporary. The space-research substitute appears to meet both major criteria, and should be examined in greater detail, especially in respect to its probable effects on other war functions. "Elaborate inspection" schemes, although superficially attractive, are inconsistent with the basic premise of a transition to peace. The "unarmed forces" variant, logistically similar, is subject to the same functional criticism as the general social-welfare model.
POLITICAL. Like the inspection-scheme surrogates, proposals for plenipotentiary international police are inherently incompatible with the ending of the war system. The "unarmed forces" variant, amended to include unlimited powers of economic sanction, might conceivably be expanded to constitute a credible external menace. Development of an acceptable threat from "outer space," presumably in conjunction with a space-research surrogate for economic control, appears unpromising in terms of credibility. The environmental-pollution model does not seem sufficiently responsive to immediate social control, except through arbitrary acceleration of current pollution trends; this in turn raises questions of political acceptability. New, less regressive, approaches to the creation of fictitious global "enemies" invite further investigation.
SOCIOLOGICAL: CONTROL FUNCTION. Although the various substitutes proposed for this function that are modeled roughly on the Peace Corps appear grossly inadequate in potential scope, they should not be ruled out without further study. Slavery, in a technologically modern and conceptually euphemized form, may prove a more efficient and flexible institution in this area.
MOTIVATIONAL FUNCTION. Although none of the proposed substitutes for war as the guarantor of social allegiance can be dismissed out of hand, each presents serious and special difficulties. Intensified environmental threats may raise ecological dangers; mythmaking dissociated from tar may no longer be politically feasible; purposeful blood games and rituals can far more readily be devised than implemented. An institution combining this function with the preceding one, based on, but not necessarily imitative of, the precedent of organized ethnic repression, warrants careful consideration.
ECOLOGICAL. The only apparent problem in the application of an adequate eugenic substitute for war is that of timing; it cannot be effectuated until the transition to peace has been completed, which involved a serious temporary risk of ecological failure.
CULTURAL. No plausible substitute for this function of war has yet been proposed. It may be, however, that a basic cultural value-determinant is not necessary to the survival of a stable society.
SCIENTIFIC. The same might be said for the function of war as the prime mover of the search for knowledge.
However, adoption of either a giant space-research program, a comprehensive social-welfare program, or a master program of eugenic control would provide motivation for limited technologies.
źródło: 1655923259199 9446D49A-7FB4-4A3A-B27D-90FA7C264021.jpg
@Earna:
źródło: 1656967844978 muh co2.png
@Earna: Raport z Żelaznej Góry, który ja nazywam Żelazną Księgą albo Wielkim Paktem Masońskim z 1967. Stanisław Krajski wielokrotnie o tym mówił, można sprawdzić na YouTube.
@Earna: Do tego obrazka bardziej pasuje morda i cytat Klausa Schwaba niż Grety.
@pogromca_kretynow:
źródło: 1632259874478 Goycard.png
@Earna: excluded ue-28 czyli europa bez ue....ok....
@OraclePL: Lepiej?
źródło: Screenshot_20220714-202021_Bromite.jpg
źródło: preview.redd.it
Ciężko się dziwić, wystarczy iść do dowolnego sklepu, ciastek/kurczaka/wędliny/czegokolwiek w opakowaniu coraz mniej a plastiku tyle samo. I nie wiedzieć czemu to problemem kupującego jest utylizacja tych już naprodukowanych śmieci.
Aż raz widziałem w sklepie opakowanie żelków (import z UK) gdzie się producent chwali że zmniejszyli rozmiar opakowania ale produktu w środku tyle samo żeby ograniczyć ilość śmieci ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
No ale jęczenie że to wcale nie jest moja wina za całym złem świata stoją wielkie korporacje to też nie jest rozwiązanie.
@Morf: na pewno wielu producentów mogłoby przeprojektować swoje opakowania, tak żeby generowały mniej śmieci. Ale odpowiedzialność za utylizacje tych śmieci to dziwny pomysł, nie wiem jakby to miało funkcjonować w praktyce, ale na pewno spowodowałoby to wzrost kosztów żywności.
(Z resztą jeśi chodzi o żywność to tutaj szary człowiek nie jest bez winy. marnujemy średnio 1/3 kupowanego jedzenia, a to głównie produkcja żywności jest winna obecnemu wymieraniu życia na Ziemi.
@gtk90: Nie da sie bo nie :)
https://twitter.com/AndrewLawton/status/1529045188764921856
Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans boasts at the World Economic Forum about the development of an "individual carbon footprint tracker" to monitor what you buy, what you eat, and where/how you travel.
źródło: Screenshot 2022-07-14 at 18-10-48 Andrew Lawton na Twitterze.png