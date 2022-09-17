366 wykop
NIEMCY zmieniają retorykę: Ostrzejsza reakcja na aneksję Krymu byłaby słuszna

NIEMCY zmieniają retorykę: Ostrzejsza reakcja na aneksję Krymu byłaby słuszna

@rol-ex rp.pl #europa #niemcy #berlin #rosja #moskwa #geopolityka

Kanclerz Niemiec Olaf Scholz uważa, że słuszna byłaby ostrzejsza reakcja na aneksję Krymu przez Rosję: "Chcę bardzo wyraźnie powiedzieć, że - przynajmniej z perspektywy czasu - prawdopodobnie absolutnie słuszna byłaby ostrzejsza reakcja na aneksję Krymu" - powiedział w piątek w Berlinie.

Komentarze (38) :

  •  

1 2 3 4 5 6 następna

Głosy:

  •  

Dodany przez:

avatar rol-ex dołączył
366 wykopali 1 zakopali 1.4 tys. wyświetleń

Ostatnio popularne

Drogi Wykopowiczu

w załączonym linku do Polityki Prywatności przypominamy podstawowe informacje z zakresu przetwarzania danych osobowych dostarczanych przez Ciebie podczas korzystania z naszego serwisu. Zamykając ten komunikat (klikając w przycisk “X”), potwierdzasz, że przyjąłeś do wiadomości wskazane w nim działania.

Polityka plików cookies

Strona korzysta z plików cookies w celu realizacji usług i zgodnie z Polityką Plików Cookies. Możesz określić warunki przechowywania lub dostępu do plików cookies w Twojej przeglądarce.