NIEMCY zmieniają retorykę: Ostrzejsza reakcja na aneksję Krymu byłaby słuszna
Kanclerz Niemiec Olaf Scholz uważa, że słuszna byłaby ostrzejsza reakcja na aneksję Krymu przez Rosję: "Chcę bardzo wyraźnie powiedzieć, że - przynajmniej z perspektywy czasu - prawdopodobnie absolutnie słuszna byłaby ostrzejsza reakcja na aneksję Krymu" - powiedział w piątek w Berlinie.
Powiedział, że kiedyś mógł powiedzieć ostrzej?
Ależ on twardy!
@adamec: Niezły jest, Siemens wyposażył elektrownie krymskie w turbiny, a przecież Krym jest objęty embargiem.
Taka "ostra' była reakcja Niemiec.
Oczywiście tłumaczyli się że turbiny miały jechać gdzieś indziej, co za bzdura.
Gdy kupujesz jakąś maszynę za marne kilkaset tysięcy złotych to przyjeżdżają inżynierowie od producenta żeby zrobić montaż i rozruch, a Siemens stara się powiedzieć że turbiny za kilkadziesiąt milionów $ wysłali z instrukcją obsługi? ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
Siemens wyposażył elektrownie krymskie w turbiny
@Cogito-sum: takie samo kłamstwo jak to że tusk zaj#$?ł kasę z ofe.
Powiedział, że kiedyś mógł powiedzieć ostrzej?
@adamec: Przecież on wtedy nie rządził.
@dasfinaleresultat: https://www.dw.com/pl/sp%C3%B3r-na-krymie-pora%C5%BCka-siemensa/a-40176032
"Jak zaznacza niemiecki koncern, w momencie zawierania umowy w 2015 roku, był przekonany, że wyposażenie będzie dostarczone do elektrowni na Półwyspie Tamańskim. Rosyjskie media już wtedy informowały, że turbiny mogą trafić na Krym."
@Cogito-sum: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-siemens-ukraine-sanctions-idUSKCN1NY1JB
Siemens said that the turbines were ordered and delivered for a power plant project in Taman in southern Russia. But they were then transferred to Crimea by Siemens’ Russian customer OAO VO TechnoPromExport and installed in new gas-fired power plants in a breach of the sales contract.
@dasfinaleresultat: Tak jak napisałem, tłumaczenie Siemensa jest dla debili.
Tak samo teraz "gdybanie" pana Scholza. Tu są ładnie przedstawione "fikołki" tego pana, chronologicznie:
https://twitter.com/noclador/status/1516545893805273091
1) At the end of February Germany's defense industry sends Scholz a long list of all available weapons.
2) Scholz doesn't share the list with Ukraine.
3) Scholz says that there are no more weapons left in Germany to give to Ukraine.
4) Germany's defense industry leakes the list to Ukraine's ambassador.
5) Scholz says that the weapons on the list don't work.
6) The defense industry denies this and leakes the list to the press.
7) Scholz states Ukrainians can't master the weapons in the available time.
8) German defense experts tell the German press that Ukrainians can master the weapons in 2-3 weeks.
9) Scholz says the weapons are needed by NATO and NATO must approve their transfer.
10) NATO officials and German generals deny this.
11) Scholz says no other NATO/EU ally is delivering heavy weapons to Ukraine.
12) The US, UK, Australia, Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Romania, Turkey, Italy, Finland, Denmark, Romania, Netherlands, etc. publish the lists of heavy weapon they deliver to Ukraine.
13) Under pressure Scholz announces €2 billion for Ukraine's military.
14) German parliamentarians find out that it's really just €1 billion, which won't be available for another 2-3 months, and then Scholz can veto or delay indefinitely every item Ukraine wants to buy.
15) The US, France, Poland, Romania, Japan, the UK and Italy, plus the heads of EU and NATO spend an afternoon trying to talk sense into Scholz.
16) Scholz makes a statement and says Ukraine can have the €1 billion now and order whatever it wants from the list.
17) Ukraine's ambassador says that Scholz removed all the items Ukraine actually wants from the list before giving it to Ukraine and what remains on the list is just a fraction of the €1 billion.
Scholz isn't incompetent or mendacious... he just works for the russians.¯\_(ツ)_/¯
@Cogito-sum: po kwietniu przestał kłamać? ( ͡º ͜ʖ͡º)
@dasfinaleresultat: poczekaj dwa tygodnie i zmiany xD
@Cogito-sum: to na razie początek listy ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
@dasfinaleresultat: bo zaj#??ł
Po co robić cokolwiek, gdy można nic nie robić a potem powiedzieć, że faktycznie, można było coś zrobić? Profit! Przeprosiny też są tanie ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
źródło: starecat.com
O kurde. Skoro już rozpatrują sprawy z 2014 roku pomyślcie jak szybko dojdą do 2022!
Niemcom nie można ufać.