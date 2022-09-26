222 wykop
Rosyjskie lend-lease w akcji

Rosyjskie lend-lease w akcji

@rswrc twitter.com #swiat #rosja #ukraina #wojna #heheszki

Pięknie to wygląda. Dziękujemy Rosjanom. Niemcy bierzcie przykład ;-)

    hatecraft via Android

    Cytując pana Wolfa z Pulp Fiction: "Well, let's not start sucking each other's dicks quite yet"

    Saperów czeka trochę pracy...

    AsWywiaduRadzieckiego

    Muszę tylko uważać, czy ktoś w pośpiechu tego nie zaminował .

    puchtek

    Ten jeden magazyn to więcej, niż cała niemiecka "pomoc" ;)

      Garindor

      @puchtek: chcesz powiedzieć, że na nagraniu znajduje się więcej niż:

      30 self-propelled anti-aircraft guns GEPARD (before: 24) Including circa 6.000 rounds of ammunition*
      3.000 projectiles 155mm (1000 flare ammunition and 2000 smoke ammunition)
      67 fridges for medical material (before: 2)
      counter battery radar system COBRA*
      4.000 rounds practice ammunitions for self-propelled anti-aircraft guns
      54 M113 armoured personnel carriers (systems of Denmark, upgrades financed by Germany)*
      53.000 rounds ammunitions for self-propelled anti-aircraft guns
      20 laser target designators*
      403.000 pre-packaged military Meals Ready
      3.000 anti-tank weapons Panzerfaust 3 with 900 firing devices
      14.900 anti-tank mines
      500 Man Portable Air Defense Systems STINGER
      2.700 Man Portable Air Defense Systems STRELA
      10 self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 including adaption, training and spare parts (joint project with the Netherlands)
      21,8 million rounds of ammunition for fire arms
      50 bunker buster missiles
      100 machine gun MG3 with 500 spare barrels and breechblocks
      100.000 hand grenades
      5.300 explosive charges
      100.000 m detonating cord and 100.000 detonators
      350.000 detonators
      10.500 projectiles 155mm
      10 anti-drone guns
      14 anti-drone sensors and jammers
      100 auto-injector devices
      28.000 combat helmets
      15 palettes military clothing
      280 vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles)
      100 tents
      12 generators
      6 palettes material for explosive ordnance disposal
      125 binoculars
      1.200 hospital beds
      18 palettes medical material, 60 surgical lights
      protective clothing, surgical masks
      10.000 sleeping bags
      600 safety glasses
      1 radio frequency system
      3.000 field telephones with 5.000 cable reels and carrying straps
      1 field hospital (joint project with Estonia)
      353 night vision goggles
      4 electronic anti-drone devices
      165 field glasses
      medical material (inter alia back packs, compression bandages)
      38 laser range finders
      Diesel and gasoline (ongoing deliveries) *
      10 tons AdBlue*
      500 medical gauzes
      MiG-29 spare parts*
      30 protected vehicles*
      80 pick-up trucks*
      7.944 man-portable anti-tank weapons RGW 90 Matador
      3 multiple rocket launchers MARS II with ammunition
      6 mobile decontamination vehicles HEP 70 including decontamination material
      10 HMMWV (8x ground radar capability, 2x jamming/anti drone capability)*
      3 armoured recovery vehicles*
      7 radio jammers*
      8 mobile ground surveillance radars and thermal imaging cameras*
      4 mobile, remote controlled and protected mine clearing systems*
      8 electronic anti-drone devices*
      1 high frequency unit with equipment
      (tak, to lista Dostarczonych rzeczy) https://www.bundesregierung.de/breg-en/news/military-support-ukraine-2054992
      Wyceniane na z 1 mld $. Lista faktycznie śmieszna w porównaniu z polskimi czołgami i samolotami, ale już bym nie poniżał kogoś tylko za to że pomaga nie tyle co się oczekuje, gdy bądź co bądź pomaga.

    MB222

    Tak kacapy organizują składy amunicji, wystarczy mały granat z drona i mamy wielkie bum.

    mistejk

    Proszę natychmiast odesłać do prawowitych właścicieli ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

