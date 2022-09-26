Rosyjskie lend-lease w akcji

Drogi Wykopowiczu
Cytując pana Wolfa z Pulp Fiction: "Well, let's not start sucking each other's dicks quite yet"
Saperów czeka trochę pracy...
Muszę tylko uważać, czy ktoś w pośpiechu tego nie zaminował .
@AsWywiaduRadzieckiego: Spokojnie wiedzą co i jak, to pewnie siły specjalnie skoro gosciu mowi, ze to kawałek od ruskiej granicy
Ten jeden magazyn to więcej, niż cała niemiecka "pomoc" ;)
@puchtek: chcesz powiedzieć, że na nagraniu znajduje się więcej niż:
30 self-propelled anti-aircraft guns GEPARD (before: 24) Including circa 6.000 rounds of ammunition*
3.000 projectiles 155mm (1000 flare ammunition and 2000 smoke ammunition)
67 fridges for medical material (before: 2)
counter battery radar system COBRA*
4.000 rounds practice ammunitions for self-propelled anti-aircraft guns
54 M113 armoured personnel carriers (systems of Denmark, upgrades financed by Germany)*
53.000 rounds ammunitions for self-propelled anti-aircraft guns
20 laser target designators*
403.000 pre-packaged military Meals Ready
3.000 anti-tank weapons Panzerfaust 3 with 900 firing devices
14.900 anti-tank mines
500 Man Portable Air Defense Systems STINGER
2.700 Man Portable Air Defense Systems STRELA
10 self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 including adaption, training and spare parts (joint project with the Netherlands)
21,8 million rounds of ammunition for fire arms
50 bunker buster missiles
100 machine gun MG3 with 500 spare barrels and breechblocks
100.000 hand grenades
5.300 explosive charges
100.000 m detonating cord and 100.000 detonators
350.000 detonators
10.500 projectiles 155mm
10 anti-drone guns
14 anti-drone sensors and jammers
100 auto-injector devices
28.000 combat helmets
15 palettes military clothing
280 vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles)
100 tents
12 generators
6 palettes material for explosive ordnance disposal
125 binoculars
1.200 hospital beds
18 palettes medical material, 60 surgical lights
protective clothing, surgical masks
10.000 sleeping bags
600 safety glasses
1 radio frequency system
3.000 field telephones with 5.000 cable reels and carrying straps
1 field hospital (joint project with Estonia)
353 night vision goggles
4 electronic anti-drone devices
165 field glasses
medical material (inter alia back packs, compression bandages)
38 laser range finders
Diesel and gasoline (ongoing deliveries) *
10 tons AdBlue*
500 medical gauzes
MiG-29 spare parts*
30 protected vehicles*
80 pick-up trucks*
7.944 man-portable anti-tank weapons RGW 90 Matador
3 multiple rocket launchers MARS II with ammunition
6 mobile decontamination vehicles HEP 70 including decontamination material
10 HMMWV (8x ground radar capability, 2x jamming/anti drone capability)*
3 armoured recovery vehicles*
7 radio jammers*
8 mobile ground surveillance radars and thermal imaging cameras*
4 mobile, remote controlled and protected mine clearing systems*
8 electronic anti-drone devices*
1 high frequency unit with equipment
(tak, to lista Dostarczonych rzeczy) https://www.bundesregierung.de/breg-en/news/military-support-ukraine-2054992
Wyceniane na z 1 mld $. Lista faktycznie śmieszna w porównaniu z polskimi czołgami i samolotami, ale już bym nie poniżał kogoś tylko za to że pomaga nie tyle co się oczekuje, gdy bądź co bądź pomaga.
Tak kacapy organizują składy amunicji, wystarczy mały granat z drona i mamy wielkie bum.
Proszę natychmiast odesłać do prawowitych właścicieli ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)