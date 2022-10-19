Komentarze onuc pod pro-rosyjską paryską restauracją

Drogi Wykopowiczu
( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) #pdk
źródło: sss.png
google maps > zaproponuj zmianę > zmiana nazwy > Le Cock Putin Montparnasse
@virado: La Put in Montparnasse
Google translate poniżej. No po prostu kretyn-biznesmen. Pewnie dlatego został foliarzem i onucą.
„I had it all! A facelift, the transport strike, confinements, curfews…” Installed for two years on boulevard de Vaugirard, in Paris (15th century), Alex Bacha has had a series of disappointments. When he took over this brasserie, located at the foot of the Montparnasse tower and stuck to the eponymous station, he recovered a place that had just filed for bankruptcy. He therefore had to take over the arrears of his predecessor, “i.e. €4,400 to be repaid each month.” Added to this is a rent of €10,700, €5,000 in fixed costs and a credit over seven years of €4,600 monthly. The addition is heavy. She flirts with 25,000 €. "I can't do it anymore," admits Alex Bacha.”
@Mirste: ej dobra, ale w którym miejscu uważa, że ziemia jest płaska?
https://m.lhotellerie-restauration.fr/journal/restauration/2021-01/le-cri-d-alarme-du-gerant-du-cosy-a-paris.htm tu jego polska żona - iwona smolarek
Nie macie problemów bliżej, kartoflojady?