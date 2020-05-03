Tajemnica ucieczki z Alcatraz - garść nieznanych faktów.

@buking: To nie to samo - tam jest tylko film. Tutaj pogłębiłem temat - film stanowi tylko wprowadzenie, a potem jest artykuł, który zawiera najbardziej interesujące fakty na które udało mi się trafić w miarę zgłębiania tematu :)
On an episode of the series Mission Declassified (2019), investigative journalist Christof Putzel investigated the escape. Paddling with two other men in a replica of the makeshift raft used by the Anglins and Morris, they determined that due to the shifting tide, it is plausible that the trio could have paddled to Angel Island without a great degree of difficulty. Noting the documents mentioning a raft being found on Angel Island, and the 1955 blue Chevrolet being stolen, Putzel combed through hundreds of documents and discovered various reports mentioning a Chevy of the same description making its way across the country over a couple months after the escape. According to one report two weeks after the escape, a Chevy was spotted in Oklahoma with men who met the description of the escapees,[78] a Chevy discovered in Indiana,[79] a Chevy spotted in Ohio,[80] and in South Carolina, three months after the initial escape, three men matching the description of the Anglin brothers and Frank Morris trying to acquire a hideout in the woods.[81] Interviewing Kenneth Widner, Widner had to say about Morris; "in letters and conversations I've had with certain people, there's a very good indication that he left; I did kind of hear where I thought he went". Putzel travelled to Taubaté, Brazil, where he discovered that there was a farm, called "The Farm of the Americans", and learned that residents recalled of two American men renting the farm and living there from 1965 to the 1970s and discovered the nearby site of the 1975 photograph, called El Dutra, discovering similar large termite mounds similar to the one in the photo.
Przecież niedawno sam wrzucałeś identyczne znalezisko. https://www.wykop.pl/link/5469845/tajemnica-ucieczki-z-alcatraz-czy-zbiegowie-jednak-przezyli/
@buking: przecież to artykuł kontynuujący temat, może warto najpierw zapoznać się z materiałem
@Malpciewka: zatytułowany i opisany tak samo, aha
@buking: Teraz myślę, że mogłem to zatytułować inaczej albo dać inne zdjęcie, bo rzeczywiście wygląda jak duplikat :D
@Histoholik: albo chociaż dopisać "część 2."
@buking: Racja, zmieniłem tytuł bo to aż głupio wyglądało :D
@Malpciewka: artykuł kontynuujący i większość z nas ogląda to jako pierwsze bo autor nie dał znać... Ale logika
Było kiedyś na wykopie, że jeden z uciekinierów, chory na raka, napisał do FBI, że się podda jak zapewnią mu leczenie. FBI go zignorowało.
@wykopowicz71: Zgadza się, wspomniałem też o tym w filmie :)
@wykopowicz71: to byl fake, FBI potwierdzilo ze dostaja takich listow setki.
Ostatnio czytalem art ze jacys prywatni detektywi pojechali do Brazylii i faktycznie w jakiejs wsi w tamtych latach byli podobni mezczyzni
@garfyld: Z tego co czytalem, FBI ani nie potwierdziło ani nie zanegowało autentyczności listu :)
@garfyld: Ale rzeczywiście nie brakowało żartów, gupich telefonów od ludzi podających się za uciekinierów itd. :D Widać, że przed erą internetów również nie brakowało śmieszków :D
@Histoholik: Juz nie pamietam ale chyba jakis dziennikarz chcial z tego zrobil artykul, musisz poszukac
@garfyld: Spoko, poszukam, dzięki :)
Wow! Kolejne zaskakujące fakty!
Ciekawe fakty. Dziwne, że gdy się je czyta to podświadomie człowiek jest za tym aby im się udało.... mimo tego co zrobili aby trafić do więzienia.
Ale przecież o tym opowiadają nawet jak przewodnik akurat opowiada historię. To nie jest tajemnica.
@ukradlem_ksiezyc: Co?
@ukradlem_ksiezyc: Próbuje to rozszyfrować... nie da się.