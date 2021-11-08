Implant mózgu odczytał i przepisał „wyobrażone pismo ręczne”
Mężczyzna, który od 14 lat jest sparaliżowany od szyi w dół, znów może przelewać swoje myśli na papier. Innowacyjny implant mózgu pozwolił przedstawić jego „wyobrażone” pismo ręczne jako rzeczywisty tekst.
To się dzieje na naszych oczach - technika przekształca się w magię...
@Nieszkodnik Żadnej magii, czysta nauka.
@MrCreosote: „Każda technologia odróżnialna od magii jest niewystarczająco zaawansowana” :-) No i oryginał: "Każda wystarczająco zaawansowana technologia jest nierozróżnialna od magii"...
@MrCreosote podziękujmy Bogu, to cud! ( ͡º ͜ʖ͡º)
@Nieszkodnik to pikus, niedlugo ta technika/magia na waszych oczach przeksztalci sie w totalne zniewolenie
@MrCreosote
@Wassimir
@Nieszkodnik: trochę to zabawne, kiedy niecałe 100 lat temu najtęższe umysły tego świata, jak np Einstein, twierdziły że fizyka zaraz zostanie całkowicie odkryta, albo nie ma już w niej nic do odkrycia, a dzisiaj gdyby ktoś mi powiedział, że można się teleportować z Warszawy do Nowego Jorku, to powiedziałbym "k@!$a, w końcu" ;)
@Nieszkodnik: Magia od nauki różni się stopniem zrozumienia ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) Na podlasiu dalej rzucają dzidami w latające metalowe ptaki ( ͡° ʖ̯ ͡°)
@Readox: ty swoje wcześniej zamkniesz?
@engineer: nie Einstein (którego rozważania otworzyły cały nowy dział fizyki) i nawet nie Lord Kelvin któremu się to powszechnie przypisuje:
https://www.bbvaopenmind.com/en/science/physics/lord-kelvin-and-the-end-of-physics-which-he-never-predicted/amp/
@Wassimir: hahahha czekałem a ten komentarz xd
@Nieszkodnik tak, magia, zaraz zaczną się krucjaty, że magia jest niedozwolona.
@Nieszkodnik: Magia się zacznie kiedy AI będzie wymyślać teorie i technikę zbyt skomplikowaną by człowiek zrozumiał.
@Nieszkodnik Kwestia czasu jak zaczna wszystkim przy narodzinach wszczepiać chipy, a potem już tylko zdalna kontrola myśli ( ͡º ͜ʖ͡º)
Źródło: publikacja z maja 2021:
High-performance brain-to-text communication via handwriting
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03506-2
Wykorzystali RNN recurrent neural network do zbudowania modelu, ale musieli co tydzień ten model aktualizować, bo inaczej dokładność spadała do 60% (z 94,1%) dla "pisania" online. Pacjent ma implant od kilkunastu lat.
@piootrek: a to ciekawe. Jeżeli model jako dane wejściowe wykorzystuje impulsu elektryczne z sond, to fakt że model tak szybko traci na skuteczności oznacza, że neuroplastycznosc to nie tylko tworzenie nowych połączeń, ale też "przesuwanie" się obecnych.
@LukaszLamza bardzo poproszę
@cacek1: Oni nie wiedzą dlaczego tak się dzieje, z artykułu: "Retraining helps to account for changes in neural recordings that accrue over time, which might be caused by neural plasticity or electrode array micromotion" wynika, że tylko podejrzewają.
Swoją drogą jeżeli przyczyną była by plastyczność mózgu to IMHO była by to mega szybka zmiana.
@piootrek: dzięki za link do artykułu !!!
pokaż komentarz
Jak to przeczytałem to w głowie pojawiło się jedno wielkie "holy shit".
To jest naprawdę przełomowe osiągnięcie.
Już sobie wyobrażam że będzie można kodzić bez dotykania myszki i klawiatury. Albo w ogóle sterować elektroniką za pomocą myśli. Z przekazywaniem myśli między mózgami to jeszcze nie ta bajka, ale może kiedyś :)
I pomyśleć że za młodu rewolucją to był iPod, czy telefon komórkowy który mieścił się w kieszeni i nie potrzebował baterii i anteny na plecach.
@Kargaroth: Brzmi pięknie ale boję się, że elektronika mogłaby sterować myśleniem. Poniekąd już to robi └[⚆ᴥ⚆]┘
@Kargaroth: Skoro miało się dać sterować czymkolwiek za pomocą mózgu (a już praktycznie jest to możliwe) to sądzę że "porozumiewanie się myślami" nie będzie znowu takie wyjątkowo trudne i nieosiągalne.
@czv1: facebook/google zbierające meta dane bezpośrednio z Twojego mózgu, tylko dlatego że jesteś podpięty do jakiegoś urządzenia.... może być "śmiesznie" ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
@Frygus96: nieosiągalne z pewnością nie jest. Problem w tym że musiałbyś wysyłać impulsy elektryczne z urządzenia do mózgu, a to już jest dużo bardziej ryzykowne i niebezpieczne, niż pasywne zbieranie sygnałów ;)
@Kargaroth: Już można
źródło: youtube.com
@Kargaroth: Jak można coś przekazać z głowy na komputer i z komputera do głowy to już tylko przekaźnik postawić na środku domu, jakiś SmartHead i będzie można opi***ol od matki dostać w myślach. ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
@Kargaroth: I co kilka dni chodzisz lekko przymulony, bo akurat antywirus aktualizuje bazę, po czym skanuje ci mózg. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
@Kargaroth: Oby Muskowi się udało z tym robotem mającym automatycznie wszczepiać, bo to tak naprawdę jest ograniczeniem.
pokaż komentarz
(｡◕‿‿◕｡)
źródło: pbs.twimg.com
@Landmark: A niedługo modlitwy do Omnizjasza ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
Kiedys takie implanty będą obowiązkowe i wejdą kary za "myslozbrodnie" róbcie screeny
@boyano:
LUDZIE OBUĆCIE SIEM
źródło: Manwithtinfoilhat.jpg