"Znacząca część" ludzi zaangażowany w protesty w Kanadzie jest z USA [ENG]

@rebel101 washingtonpost.com #ekonomia #swiat #kanada #neuropa #bekazprawakow #protest

Policja z Ottawy i RCMP twiedzi że "znaczący element” ze Stanów Zjednoczonych oraz stojących za secesją zachodnich prowincji Kanady był zaangażowany w udział, finansowanie i organizację obecnych protestów w Kanadzie oraz żądań rozwiązania federalnego parlamentu przez Gubernatora Generalnego

