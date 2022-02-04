"Znacząca część" ludzi zaangażowany w protesty w Kanadzie jest z USA [ENG]
Policja z Ottawy i RCMP twiedzi że "znaczący element” ze Stanów Zjednoczonych oraz stojących za secesją zachodnich prowincji Kanady był zaangażowany w udział, finansowanie i organizację obecnych protestów w Kanadzie oraz żądań rozwiązania federalnego parlamentu przez Gubernatora Generalnego
Oczywiście, że są. Rednecki w czapkach MAGA robią syf, a Kanada zamiast bydło pogonić to się cacka.
@WaveCreator:
czyli ściągnięci zza granicy prawicowi terroryści próbują obalić kanadyjski rząd, mam nadzieje że zostaną właściwe ukarani
"prawicowi terroryści"
czy aby na pewno ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
link: https://www.rmf24.pl/raporty/raport-koronawirus-z-chin/najnowsze-fakty/news-stolica-kanady-zablokowana-tysiace-ludzi-protestuja-przeciwk,nId,5801911#crp_state=1
źródło: ottawa.jpg
źródło: scontent-waw1-1.xx.fbcdn.net
@WaveCreator: już ja bym cie pogonił
@WaveCreator: @afc85:
Ale co oni tam takiego strasznego robią? Są jakieś kradzieże, pobicia, morderstwa? Protesty Black Live Matters wiązały się z takimi przestępstwami... Czyżby nadszedł czas aby je potępić?
@WaveCreator: dlaczego do nich nie strzelają, tak jak jak do BLM?
@WaveCreator: potrzebne zrodlo gdzie Ci rednecy ? gdzie ten syf ?
chyba odkleiles sie troche za bardzo przyjacielu
@Pinek7: bo nie niszczą miasta, nie okradają sklepów, nie biegają z bronią terroryzując mieszkańców, nie podpalają budynków. Mam nadzieję, że pomogłem.
@WaveCreator: jak to pogonić, może to uchodźcy
wpuścić i szanować
@WaveCreator: Był jeden z flagą konfederacji w maseczce do tego z własnym fotografem. Zaczęli go pytać skąd jest i czemu niesie tą flagę, to się szybciutko zmył ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Taki niezbyt oczywisty troll.
@bregath: żartowałem. Przecież BLM wspierali lewicowi gubernatorzy czy burmistrzowie. Nikt do nich nie strzelał (ʘ‿ʘ)
@GeraltRedhammer: Zarówno w przypadku protestów BLM, jak i w przypadku protestów żółtych kamizelek, wybieracie sobie pojedyncze przypadki, które pasują wam do narracji, pomijając to, że w obu przypadkach protestów były setki na terenie całych krajów, a incydenty dotyczyły jedynie kilku największych zbiorowisk hołoty.
@WaveCreator:
a incydenty dotyczyły jedynie kilku największych zbiorowisk hołoty.
Tysiące wybitych witryn sklepowych i setki spalonych samochodów to pojedyncze przypadki? Zresztą ja się pytam o takie pojedyncze przypadki w odniesieniu do obecnych protestów.
@GeraltRedhammer: musisznsie przyzwyczaic , ze lewica w Twoim oku bedzie widziec igle, a we wlasnym belka im nie przeszkadza
@afc85
zza granicy
Przekombinowałeś typie, "z zagranicy"
A szury już pisały, że Trudeau jest znienawidzony w swoim kraju XD
@sheev_: Niech lepiej nie patrzą na wyniki wyborów odkąd Trudeau przejął stery. Partia Liberalna w 2011 miała poparcie wynoszące mniej niż 19%, podczas wyborów w 2015 kiedy liderem został Trudeau Partia Liberalna zdobyła 39,47% głosów, w 2019 Liberałowie powtórzyli sukces zdobywając 33% głosów i utrzymali się przy władzy a po wyborach do parlamentu w 2021 po tym jak parlament się rozwiązał Trudeau raz jeszcze zgarnął 32% wszystkich głosów i utrzymał tekę Premiera.
Facet jest daleki od ideału ale zarzucać mu że jest "niepopularny" to typowe szurskie pieprzenie pod tezę.
@rebel101: Czyli jest popularny jak PIS w Polsce?
@rebel101: czyli tak jak z PiS. Ludzie kochają PiS, tylko paru wykopków ciągle marudzi. Jeszcze głupie Poliniaki piszą, że PiS nie ma popracia XD
@sheev_: Bo tak napisał washingtonpost.com? Przypomnij mi proszę z którego Kanadyjskiego miasta jest ta gazeta?
Wymowne zdjęcie mówi samo za siebie.
źródło: FKS5scOWUAAdPxJ.jpg
@Lutekcjusz: antifa
antifa
@bleblebator: ?
@Lutekcjusz:
typowe maga zjeby
źródło: upload.wikimedia.org
@Lutekcjusz: o! wolnościowcy ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
@Lutekcjusz: Jest jeszcze jedno inne. Ciekawe jest to, że na każdym z tych zdjęć ze swastykami stoją na uboczu, tak jakby nie chcieli być zauważeni ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
@Lutekcjusz: Czyli jak sobie pójdę na paradę równości z nazistowską flagą to zwyzywasz wszystkich homo od nazistów, czy też jesteś debilem który ustala sobie wszystko pod tezę?
@Lutekcjusz: poza tym na pewno ludzie trzymający żółtą flagę by akceptowali ich obecność nie mówiąc o wspólnym protestowaniu
źródło: obraz_2022-02-04_130306.png
Jest jeszcze jedno inne. Ciekawe jest to, że na każdym z tych zdjęć ze swastykami stoją na uboczu, tak jakby nie chcieli być zauważeni
@MattePRL: wiadomo spiseg!
@Lutekcjusz: Przecież na tak dużych protestach zawsze znajdzie się parę głupców. Nie da się przy takiej grupie ludzi każdego kontrolować. Od lat przecież stosuje się metodę, że się szuka kilku skrajnych, by zdyskredytować całą grupę. Przecież PiS w Polsce to samo robił np. z Strajkiem Kobiet.
-4
pokaż komentarz
@afc85: a jakiego rodzaju zjeby wrzucają zdjęcia z 2017 roku?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unite_the_Right_rally
@Lutekcjusz: To zdjęcie też fajne, jednego na nim prakuje - tysięcy pozostałych protestujących.
@Lutekcjusz: dobre jasełka xD
#pdk
@W0000F:
wrzucam to w kontekście tego że ci niby "kanadyjscy protestujący" to w rzeczywistości nazistowskie maga zjeby jak ze spędu "unite the right" w charlottesville, o tym jest znalezisko które komentujesz durny bocie
@afc85: durni to są manipulanci, myślący że przeciętnie myślący człowiek nie jest w stanie sprawdzić czegoś w minutę.
wiadomo spiseg!
@BojWhucie: Zgadza się, marnej jakości prowokacja. Sądziłem, że bardziej będą to grzać w mediach
Dla tych po drugiej stronie paywalla:
‘Significant element’ from U.S. involved in self-described ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Canada, official says
TORONTO — Ottawa police said Wednesday that a “significant element” from the United States has been involved in the participation, funding and organization of a self-described “Freedom Convoy” that has for several days jammed streets in the capital to protest public health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“They have converged in our city, and there are plans for more to come,” said Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly. He said that the participants, who also include locals and other Canadians, are “putting our city and our residents, our partners and our officers at great risk.”
The number of protesters has declined substantially from the thousands on Parliament Hill over the weekend. But a determined core group remains, officials say. With trucks noisily blocking streets, businesses shut down and residents frustrated for the sixth day, pressure has mounted on police to bring a resolution to the disruption.
“We are trying to be responsible, lawful, ethical and measured,” Sloly said. “The longer this goes on, the more I am convinced there may not be a police solution in this demonstration.”
Meanwhile, media reported that there had been a breakthrough in a blockade of a busy U.S.-Canada border crossing in southern Alberta, with protesters agreeing to open up one lane of traffic in each direction, citing lawyers working with the group.
Canadian officials had denounced the blockade as “unlawful.” It has blocked traffic since Saturday, creating traffic chaos and disrupting the flow of goods and services in solidarity with the demonstrators in Ottawa.
“What may have begun as a peaceful assembly quickly turned into an unlawful blockade,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta said in a statement Tuesday, pledging to take action to clear the blockade under local laws that prevent interference with critical infrastructure, after attempts to negotiate with the protesters broke down.
@rebel101: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday that he had been told of “people aligned with the protesters assaulting RCMP officers” and “trying to ram members … later leading to a collision with a civilian vehicle.”
The protests in Ottawa have sparked “several criminal investigations” into “threatening” and “illegal” behavior. Monuments including the National War Memorial were defaced, and demonstrators displayed “intimidating” behavior toward police and others, including staff members at a soup kitchen for homeless people, police said.
Some protesters carried Confederate flags, and at least one flag with a swastika drawn on it could be seen. Three people have been charged with offenses related to their actions during the protest, according to Ottawa police, and more than a dozen other investigations are underway.
Trudeau, who earlier said the demonstrations represented a “small fringe minority,” condemned protesters who displayed “symbols of hatred and division” this week. The convoy has garnered the support of several federal Conservative lawmakers.
A GoFundMe campaign for the Freedom Convoy organized by Tamara Lich — a former regional coordinator of “Wexit,” a movement pushing for Alberta to separate from Canada — had raised nearly $8 million as of Wednesday morning. The page says that it seeks funds for fuel, food and lodging and argues that vaccine mandates are “destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries and livelihoods.”
GoFundMe said Wednesday that it was pausing and reviewing the fundraiser “to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations.”
The convoy also has attracted support beyond Canada’s borders. Former president Donald Trump and Tesla founder Elon Musk, an opponent of vaccine mandates, have spoken in support of the truckers.
Canada and the United States announced last year that they would require truck drivers entering their respective countries to be fully vaccinated. Canada implemented its measure Jan. 15, while the U.S. requirement started on Jan. 22. Most cross-border trade between the two countries occurs over land.
If Canada were to drop its rule, unvaccinated Canadian truckers still would not be able to enter the United States.
The protest has snowballed into a demonstration against Trudeau, who was reelected in September with a minority government, and against coronavirus restrictions in general, which are imposed mostly by provincial governments.
Canada Unity, one of the groups behind the protests, said it wanted the governor general, Queen Elizabeth II’s representative in Canada, and the Senate to rescind the mandates or to dissolve the government — which is beyond their constitutional powers.
The Canadian Trucking Alliance, an industry group, said Saturday that many of the people at the weekend’s protests “do not have a connection to the trucking industry.” The alliance said the vast majority of its members are fully vaccinated.
In Alberta, local lawmaker Grant Hunter, of the right-of-center United Conservative Party, sparked a controversy when he posted a photo from the Coutts border crossing over the weekend with the caption: “I brought the grandkids down to the Coutts border today to show them the importance of standing up for freedom and liberty.”
In a follow-up statement Tuesday, Hunter wrote that he exercised his “constitutional right” to support the protest and its goal of ending public health restrictions.
“When I was there, the highway remained open to traffic and was not blocked off,” he said. “I have stated my support to get back to normal in Alberta and move from pandemic to endemic. … That being said, a peaceful protest is not a blockade that stops people from moving freely and so I ask those who are blocking the Coutts border crossing to let people through.”
Sonya M. Savage, Alberta’s energy minister, tweeted Tuesday that while she supports “Canadians’ democratic rights to peaceful protest,” she believes that “blockades of critical infrastructure cross the line.”
“This blockade must end,” she said.
Jennifer Hassan and Adela Suliman contributed to this report.
@rebel101:
źródło: image.jpg
Neuropki patrząc po komentarzach dalej w swoim zaczadzonym świecie.
@Legion616: Dyskusja zanim wejdzie na główną zwoływanko neuropy.
źródło: neuropa22.jpg
@Legion616 no właśnie wy żyjecie w swojej bance urojeń, sterowani przez psychoprawaków i cynicznych polityków, albo co gorzej Rosjan czy Chińczyków. I to jest straszne.